Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete These Legs Were Made For Walking quest

Ursula can finally take to the land thanks to Ursula’s Transformation Bundle, which also comes with some exciting quests. Here’s how to complete These Legs Were Made For Walking in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with exciting quests, which have added some rather special characters. Before, it was WALL-E and now, thanks to the Beauty and the Beast update, we have a Bundle filled with rewards and quests for Ursula — including the ability to turn her into Vanessa.

Vanessa was the alter ego Ursula took on to trick Eric in The Little Mermaid films and has now entered the Valley, bringing some exciting quests along with her. Here’s how to complete These Legs Were Made For Walking in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete These Legs Were Made For Walking in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Purchase Ursula’s Transformation Bundle

To unlock the These Legs Were Made For Walking quest you need to buy Ursula’s Transformation Bundle from the in-game shop.

It’ll cost you 4,000 Moonstones but will unlock this quest, the ability for Ursula to walk and land, and plenty of other rewards.

Change Ursula into Vanessa

Once you’ve purchased the Bundle, the first quest will begin. It’ll instruct you to change Ursula into Vanessa, which can be done by heading into the Characters tab in the menu and selecting her alternate look.

Then, go and chat with Vanessa and she’ll tell you how happy she is to be on land, but that the enchantment needs a little more power.

Strengthen the Enchantment

To strengthen the Enchantment, you need to gather a few materials:

3x Purple Rising Penstemons

3x Purple Falling Penstemons

10x Raspberries

2x Purified Night Shards

3x Onyx

You can find the Purple Rising Penstemons in the Peaceful Meadow, while the Purple Falling Penstemons and Raspberries are in the Plaza. Then the Night Shards will need to be crafted using five Night Shards and one Dream Shard. You can find an Onyx by mining the rock spots around the Valley.

Go on a tour of the Valley

Disney / Gameloft

After you’ve gathered all these materials, head back to Vanessa and snap a photo with her. Shortly after, she’ll ask you to take her on a tour of the Valley, showing her your house, Remy’s restaurant, Scrooge’s shop, and more.

It’ll ask you to complete two trickier elements here which are:

Cook a 3 Star or higher Meal

Purchase a piece of Elegant Furniture at Scrooges

There are some relatively easy meals to cook that are 3-star or higher, which you can check out in our Recipes guide. Then, for the Elegant Furniture, you can either buy it from Scrooge or place one in the same category as your Valley.

Then, chat with Vanessa and your first Ursula’s Transformation Bundle quest will be complete.

That’s how to complete These Legs Were Made For Walking in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While increasing your friendship with ‘Vanessa’ take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

