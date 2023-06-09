Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with puzzles, but few are as complicated as the one in Between Skull Rock and a Hard Place. So, here’s how to complete this tricky quest.

From new recipes, new characters, and the biggest story update yet — Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to provide players with tons of new content to explore. It’s no secret that some of the most popular new content comes in the form of the game’s quests, something that sets it apart from other similar cozy games.

One such quest is named Between Skull Rock and a Hard Place. This challenge contains a tricky little puzzle and has a particularly interesting mystery tucked behind it. So, here’s how to complete Between Skull Rock and a Hard Place in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete between skull rock and a hard place

Disney / Gameloft The mysterious Skull Rock is the center of this quest.

Complete The Dark Castle Quest

To initiate the Between Skull Rock and a Hard Place you’ll need to first complete The Dark Castle questline, which is regarded as the final main quest of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you need help completing the quest, we have a handy guide to help you through the puzzles.

Collect the Orb of Unity

Once you’ve completed The Dark Castle quest, head back into the rather sinister castle and collect the Orb of Unity.

This Orb can be placed in the pillar on Dazzle Beach, just next to Skull Rock. Upon doing this, a series of runes will appear around the pillar.

Drag each Pillar over to the corresponding orb

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need to align the runes on the floor with those in the orbs for this puzzle.

The runes correspond to the orbs dotted around Disney Dreamlight Valley, so you need to place them in the correct order.

From the north rune under Moana’s raft and in a clockwise direction the order goes:

Peaceful Meadow Pillar Glade of Trust Pillar Sunlit Plateau Pillar Forgotten Realms Pillar Frosted Heights Pillar Forest of Valor Pillar Dazzle Beach Pillar

Once you place them correctly, the pillars will cause the ground to shake. Completing the puzzle element of the quest.

Speak to Merlin

Once this has happened, head over to Merlin and explain what you just saw. He’ll be a little confused and explain that he’s going to research it and let you know when he finds something. Then, the quest will be completed.

We assume this will be another time-related quest that will either take a few days to uncover or will be a small hint into the quests revealed in the next update. Nevertheless, when the quest is unlocked we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon.

