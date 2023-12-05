After months of WALL-E asking where Eve is, she’s finally coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s how to unlock Eve in Disney Dreamlight Valley to reunite one of the most adorable couples in Disney history.

Few things are tougher in Disney Dreamlight Valley than constantly telling WALL-E that Eve isn’t in the Valley yet.

His heartbreaking noises and look is always tricky to deal with. However, that will now be a thing of the past thanks to the game finally adding in the adorable Eve.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, many players will want to grab this character as soon as possible to help cheer WALL-E up and reunite these long-lost lovers. So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Eve in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Article continues after ad

How to get Eve in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Unlock Eternity Isle by purchasing A Rift in Time expansion

Eve will be found on Eternity Isle, so you must purchase the A Rift in Time expansion to access the adorable robot.

From there, you’ll need to complete The Port of Many Worlds to access Eternity Isle and The Secrets of Eternity Isle to unlock the next quest, which centers on the adorable white robot.

Article continues after ad

Complete The Flying Metal Nuisance quest & unlock the Royal Hourglass

The next step is to unlock the Royal Hourglass by completing The Flying Metal Nuisance quest. You can find a walkthrough here.

Complete the Directive: Danger! quest

Once you have the Royal Hourglass, you can finally unlock Eve’s first Friendship Quest, Directive: Danger!, by talking to her.

To help calm Eve’s nerves about potential dangers on Eternity Isle, you’ll need to take pictures of the following:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A giant tree with hanging lanterns near the well

The small wooden boat you arrived in

A giant statue face in a hallway

A strange sunken doorway between two waterfalls

Most of these are pretty straightforward or include some hints in the description. If you’re having trouble with the last one, the doorway can be found on the west side of the map, past Eve’s house.

Article continues after ad

Disney / Gameloft

Like other photo-based quests, the pictures don’t have to be particularly good or well-framed; the object in question just needs to be in the shot.

Once you have those, return to Eve. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to have fixed the bridge to make it further, so complete The Sands in the Hourglass main quest.

Finally, you’ll be tasked with taking some more pictures, this time of the following people, places, and things:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rapunzel

A boat in The Grove sitting atop a large rock

Any of the fly traps in the jungle areas

Gaston

A snake

The massive waterfall of sand on the eastern edge of The Plains

Return to Eve when you’re done to finish the quest. Upon completing Directive: Danger! Eve will finally become a Villager you can interact with.

So, there you have it. That’s how to unlock the adorable Eve in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While watching Eve and WALL-E’s touching reunion, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Easiest 5-star meals to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop | All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe list | When’s the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times, locations & sell price | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to feed animals & their favorite foods | Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule

Article continues after ad