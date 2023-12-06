Gaston has made his way into Disney Dreamlight Valley thanks to both the Pumpkin King Returns update and the ‘A Rift in Time’ expansion. So, if you’re looking to add him to your roster, here’s how to unlock Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The legendary Beauty and the Beast villain has finally arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, accompanying the likes of Belle and Beast who were added in the update before. However, as it typically goes with a lot of characters in this cozy game, unlocking him may not be instantly available to players.

Article continues after ad

So, to help you add him to the ever-growing roster of characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s how to unlock Gaston and add him to your world.

Article continues after ad

How to get Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Unlock A Rift in Time expansion

To get hold of Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to purchase the A Rift in Time expansion. That unlocks a whole new region to explore, and it’s exactly where you’ll find Gaston.

It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to unlock Rapunzel before unlocking Gaston. You can find our guide to do just that here.

Article continues after ad

Reach the Glittering Dunes

Once you’ve headed into Eternity Isle, you’ll want to complete the main quest until you get the opportunity to reach the Glittering Dunes.

When you get there, you’ll likely see Gaston just by the sand waterfall on the far left of the map. Head to him and begin speaking.

Article continues after ad

Locate food for him

Unfortunately, while chatting, Gaston will reveal he’s pretty hungry but will ask you to track food down with a pretty limited description.

Article continues after ad

These are:

Green Spiky-Leafed Plants: Agave (Dotted around the biome)

(Dotted around the biome) Flexing Spider-Like Thing: Scorpion (Found by fishing in the sand)

(Found by fishing in the sand) Sweet Brown Raisin Things: Dates (Found on the trees)

Find three clues

Once you’ve found those items, head back to Gaston and he’ll show you his camp. Once he’s arrived and stopped talking, you’ll be tasked to find three clues:

Coconut Husks: By the barrels near the BBQ. Homemade Glude: In the chest behind the tent. Paint Palette: On the box near the tent.

Open the path to the Wastes

Disney / Gameloft

Once you’ve found the clues, head over to Gaston and speak with him. Shortly after, you’ll need to unlock the Wastes, which will cost 4,000 Mist.

Then, head inside and head to the east of the area to speak to him again.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fish up LeFou

After speaking to him, you’ll need to fish up an item called LeFou which will be in the quicksand just by Gaston.

Soon after, you’ll need to find the Desert Scarab Piece which can be found in the Plains by using your Royal Hourglass. If you still need to unlock this tool, you can find our guide here to help you out.

Once you’ve found the item, chat with Jafar then speak to Gaston again, which will start the “The Wild Tangle’s Swarm quest.”

Article continues after ad

Wait a few hours

Unfortunately, Gaston will need to ‘re-center himself’ for a few hours, so you’ll need to give him some time before the quest can continue.

Article continues after ad

After a few hours, speak to Gaston again and then go chat with Rapunzel. She’ll send you out to find some Swarming Insects in the northeast section of the Grove and take some pictures of them. Simply snap a picture and show it to Rapunzel.

Make flower arrangements

After showing the picture to Rapunzel, you’ll need to collect some flowers to make some pretty arrangements. You’ll need to find the following:

Article continues after ad

4 Green Fly Trap

4 Purple Fly Trap

4 Red Pitcher Plant

4 Yellow Pitcher Plant

12 Tropical Wood

Luckily, all of these can be found in the Wild Tangle biome, so you won’t need to look too far. Once you’ve gathered them all, craft two Carnivorous Floral Arrangements and head to the swarm of insects to place the items.

Article continues after ad

Open the Cave of Wonders

After a little back and forth, grab the Jungle Scarab piece from the insects and chat with Jafar. He’ll give you the blueprint to craft a cleaned-up Jungle Scarab Piece through the Timebending Table. It’ll cost 3 Dream Shards and 1,000 Mist.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve done this, speak to Jafar then Gaston, and follow the scarab north until it stops. This will open the Cave of Wonders. Simply head inside, solve its puzzles, speak to Gaston again, and he’ll join your Valley.

So, there you have it, that’s how to unlock Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While heading into the expansion to find him, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Easiest 5-star meals to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop | All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe list | When’s the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times, locations & sell price | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to feed animals & their favorite foods | Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule