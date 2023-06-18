With the array of recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here are instructions on making Walleye en Papillote.

Following Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major update, the sandbox title has almost 200 available recipes for users to experiment with. In addition to the Peppermint Tea dish, The Remembering patch added features like customizable furniture and dressable mannequins – igniting players’ incredible creativity.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Update 5 also introduced Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother as a villager and more Potato mysteries to solve. Both aforementioned aspects have been keeping players busy with quest content.

However, sometimes you need to step away from quests and relax with some cooking. Here’s how to make the four-star Entreé Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ingredients to make Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The four different ingredients you’ll need to cook Walleye en Papillote are listed below:

One Walleye

One Basil

One Oregano

One Vegetable

Head to the Sunlit Plateau to catch a Walleye. You can find the fish in the water’s golden fishing spots.

Basil grows exclusively in the Peaceful Meadow, where players won’t have trouble finding it.

You can harvest Oregano in the Plaza. Like Basil, Dreamlight Valley has no small supply of this Spice.

Lastly, you can use any Vegetable for Walleye en Papillote’s final ingredient. You can grow these from seeds or purchase them from Goofy’s Stall. Examples of available Vegetables include Onions, Spinach, and Pumpkins.

How to make Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Travel to the nearest cooking station with the four needed ingredients. You’ll also need one piece of Coal for this recipe. Place the ingredients and the piece of Coal into the pot, and the Walleye en Papillote will be yours.

You can either keep this dish for yourself or give it to a villager to increase their Friendship Level. Additionally, you could sell Walleye en Papillote for 1700 Star Coins for some quick cash.

That’s everything you need to know about making Walleye en Papillote. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley articles for more helpful tips and tricks.

