Looking to add or remove characters in your Disney Dreamlight Valley world? Well, here’s exactly how you can do it.

With the release of the A Rift in Time and The Pumpkin King Returns update, Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally left early access, bringing with it tons of new characters from the legendary Jack Skellington to the adorable Eve. On top of this, they also added an entirely unique region called Eternity Isle, where players are given the chance to mix and match where the villagers live.

With that, the option to enable or disable characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley became available, with players able to work out who they want to keep and who they’d rather take out. So, if there’s a villager in the game you can’t wait to get rid of (we’re looking at you Maui) then here’s how to add and remove villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to enable or disable characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You can now enable and disable characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To enable characters the chance to enter Dreamlight Valley or Eternity Isel, simply press Y or the respective button on your console or PC.

Then, to add or remove villagers from your Valley, follow these steps:

Open the map. Press the book button on the left of the screen. Find the chosen villager. Select them and they’ll disappear once you reload by entering a building.

If you’ve changed your mind and want to add them in again, just redo the same action detailed above.

So, there you have it, that’s how to enable or disable characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While choosing who you want to keep or get rid of, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

