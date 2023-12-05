Jack Skellington has finally arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and fans are rushing to unlock the beloved character. So, here’s how to get Jack Skellington into your world in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

After months of hype and plenty of demands from the community to add the famous Pumpkin King to the game, Jack Skellington has finally arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, coming at the perfect time between Halloween and Christmas Day.

However, as it typically goes with most characters and updates, trying to unlock the beloved Pumpkin King to your roster of DDV characters isn’t always a walk in the park. So, here’s how to unlock Jack Skellington and get him into your Valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Find four Matryoshka dolls

To grab Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to find four different Matryoshka dolls around the Valley.

Unfortunately, the dolls are in different locations for all players, so they’re entirely random. However, we suggest looking in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.

Place them at the brown tree in the Forgotten Lands

Once you have all four dolls, head to the large brown tree in the Forgotten Lands. It’s relatively large so you shouldn’t have any trouble spotting it.

Once you start placing the dolls you’ll get various rewards until Jack Skellington arrives on the fourth addition. Then, all you need to do is enjoy him arriving at the well while you snap a picture.

So, there you have it, that's how to unlock Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

