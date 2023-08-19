When to find every critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley has many critters for players to feed and befriend. Here’s when you can find them.
Sometimes, critters in this Disney-themed sandbox title gift you rewards for feeding them. You can do so by giving the animals their favorite foods – which include resources like Seaweed and Lobster.
Each biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley has different types of critters to encounter. For example, you can find Crocodiles in the Glade of Trust and Foxes in Frosted Heights.
If you’re looking to befriend every critter in this adorable game, keep reading to find out when you can feed them.
Every critter’s schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To unlock every biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will need a certain amount of Dreamlight to access some areas. There, you will find the different types of critters.
Plaza – Squirrel
The Plaza is a free biome available at the beginning of the game.
|Critter
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Black Squirrel
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Classic Squirrel
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Gray Squirrel
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Red Squirrel
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|White Squirrel
|12 AM to 6 AM
Peaceful Meadow – Rabbit
You can go to Peaceful Meadow after clearing the rocks blocking the path.
|Critter
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Black Rabbit
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Brown Rabbit
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Calico Rabbit
|8 AM to 2 PM
|Classic Rabbit
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|White Rabbit
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
Dazzle Beach – Turtle
Dazzle Beach costs 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock.
|Critter
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Black Sea Turtle
|10 AM to 4 PM
|Brown Sea Turtle
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Classic Sea Turtle
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Purple Sea Turtle
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|White Sea Turtle
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
Forest of Valor – Raccoon
The Forest of Valor requires 3,000 Dreamlight to enter.
|Critter
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Black Raccoon
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Blue Raccoon
|4 PM to 10 PM
|Classic Raccoon
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Red Raccoon
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|White Raccoon
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
Glade of Trust – Crocodile
You can gain access to the Glade of Trust after spending 5,000 Dreamlight.
|Critter
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Blue Crocodile
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Classic Crocodile
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Golden Crocodile
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Pink Crocodile
|6 AM to 12 PM
|Red Crocodile
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
Sunlit Plateau – Sunbird
Located above the Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau costs 7,000 Dreamlight to enter.
|Critter
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Emerald Sunbird
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Golden Sunbird
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Orchid Sunbird
|9 AM to 3 PM
|Red Sunbird
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Turquoise Sunbird
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
Frosted Heights – Fox
This freezing biome is above the Forest of Valor and costs 10,000 to access.
|Critter
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Black Fox
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Blue Fox
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Classic Fox
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Red Fox
|2 AM to 8 AM
|White Fox
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
Forgotten Lands – Raven
The Forgotten Lands is the most expensive location to clear at 15,000 Dreamlight pricetag.
|Critter
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Blue Raven
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Brown Raven
|6 PM to 12 AM
|Classic Raven
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|Red Raven
|12 AM to 12 PM
|All day
|All day
|All day
|White Raven
|12 PM to 12 AM
|All day
|All day
|All day
That’s everything you need to know about when you can find certain critters. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below:
