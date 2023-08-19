GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

When to find every critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A happy raccoon in Disney Dreamlight ValleyDisney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley has many critters for players to feed and befriend. Here’s when you can find them.

Sometimes, critters in this Disney-themed sandbox title gift you rewards for feeding them. You can do so by giving the animals their favorite foods – which include resources like Seaweed and Lobster.

Each biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley has different types of critters to encounter. For example, you can find Crocodiles in the Glade of Trust and Foxes in Frosted Heights.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to befriend every critter in this adorable game, keep reading to find out when you can feed them.

Every critter’s schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley feeding a squirrel an appleDisney / Gameloft
Some critters are much harder to feed than others.

To unlock every biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will need a certain amount of Dreamlight to access some areas. There, you will find the different types of critters.

Plaza – Squirrel

The Plaza is a free biome available at the beginning of the game.

CritterSunday MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFriday Saturday
Black Squirrel12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
Classic Squirrel12 PM to 12 AMAll day All day All day
Gray Squirrel 12 PM to 12 AMAll day All day All day
Red Squirrel 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day
White Squirrel 12 AM to 6 AM

Peaceful Meadow – Rabbit

You can go to Peaceful Meadow after clearing the rocks blocking the path.

Article continues after ad
CritterSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Black Rabbit12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
Brown Rabbit 12 PM to 12 AMAll day All day All day
Calico Rabbit 8 AM to 2 PM
Classic Rabbit12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day
White Rabbit 12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day

Dazzle Beach – Turtle

Dazzle Beach costs 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive:
Ad-lite Mode|Dark Mode|Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech
CritterSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Black Sea Turtle10 AM to 4 PM
Brown Sea Turtle 12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
Classic Sea Turtle12 PM to 12 AMAll day All day All day
Purple Sea Turtle12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
White Sea Turtle12 PM to 12 AMAll day All day All day

Forest of Valor – Raccoon

The Forest of Valor requires 3,000 Dreamlight to enter.

CritterSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Black Raccoon12 PM to 12 AMAll dayAll dayAll day
Blue Raccoon4 PM to 10 PM
Classic Raccoon12 PM to 12 AMAll day All day All day
Red Raccoon12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
White Raccoon12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day

Glade of Trust – Crocodile

You can gain access to the Glade of Trust after spending 5,000 Dreamlight.

CritterSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Blue Crocodile 12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
Classic Crocodile 12 PM to 12 AMAll day All day All day
Golden Crocodile 12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
Pink Crocodile 6 AM to 12 PM
Red Crocodile 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day

Sunlit Plateau – Sunbird

Located above the Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau costs 7,000 Dreamlight to enter.

CritterSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Emerald Sunbird12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day
Golden Sunbird12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day
Orchid Sunbird9 AM to 3 PM
Red Sunbird 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day
Turquoise Sunbird 12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day

Frosted Heights – Fox

This freezing biome is above the Forest of Valor and costs 10,000 to access.

CritterSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Black Fox 12 PM to 12 AMAll day All day All day
Blue Fox 12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
Classic Fox12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
Red Fox2 AM to 8 AM
White Fox 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day

Forgotten Lands – Raven

The Forgotten Lands is the most expensive location to clear at 15,000 Dreamlight pricetag.

CritterSundayMondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFridaySaturday
Blue Raven 12 AM to 12 PMAll day All day All day
Brown Raven6 PM to 12 AM
Classic Raven12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day
Red Raven 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day
White Raven12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day

That’s everything you need to know about when you can find certain critters. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below:

Article continues after ad

All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All Hidden Requirements for Stitch Friendship Quests | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times | How to make the Sugar Kart in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps | How to get Vanellope Von Schweetz

Related Topics

Disney Dreamlight valley