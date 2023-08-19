When to find every critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has many critters for players to feed and befriend. Here’s when you can find them.

Sometimes, critters in this Disney-themed sandbox title gift you rewards for feeding them. You can do so by giving the animals their favorite foods – which include resources like Seaweed and Lobster.

Each biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley has different types of critters to encounter. For example, you can find Crocodiles in the Glade of Trust and Foxes in Frosted Heights.

If you’re looking to befriend every critter in this adorable game, keep reading to find out when you can feed them.

Every critter’s schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Some critters are much harder to feed than others.

To unlock every biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will need a certain amount of Dreamlight to access some areas. There, you will find the different types of critters.

Plaza – Squirrel

The Plaza is a free biome available at the beginning of the game.

Critter Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Squirrel 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day Classic Squirrel 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Gray Squirrel 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Red Squirrel 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day White Squirrel 12 AM to 6 AM

Peaceful Meadow – Rabbit

You can go to Peaceful Meadow after clearing the rocks blocking the path.

Critter Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Rabbit 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day Brown Rabbit 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Calico Rabbit 8 AM to 2 PM Classic Rabbit 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day White Rabbit 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day

Dazzle Beach – Turtle

Dazzle Beach costs 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

Critter Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Sea Turtle 10 AM to 4 PM Brown Sea Turtle 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day Classic Sea Turtle 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Purple Sea Turtle 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day White Sea Turtle 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day

Forest of Valor – Raccoon

The Forest of Valor requires 3,000 Dreamlight to enter.

Critter Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Raccoon 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Blue Raccoon 4 PM to 10 PM Classic Raccoon 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Red Raccoon 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day White Raccoon 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day

Glade of Trust – Crocodile

You can gain access to the Glade of Trust after spending 5,000 Dreamlight.

Critter Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Blue Crocodile 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day Classic Crocodile 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Golden Crocodile 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day Pink Crocodile 6 AM to 12 PM Red Crocodile 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day

Sunlit Plateau – Sunbird

Located above the Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau costs 7,000 Dreamlight to enter.

Critter Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Emerald Sunbird 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Golden Sunbird 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day Orchid Sunbird 9 AM to 3 PM Red Sunbird 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Turquoise Sunbird 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day

Frosted Heights – Fox

This freezing biome is above the Forest of Valor and costs 10,000 to access.

Critter Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Black Fox 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Blue Fox 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day Classic Fox 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day Red Fox 2 AM to 8 AM White Fox 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day

Forgotten Lands – Raven

The Forgotten Lands is the most expensive location to clear at 15,000 Dreamlight pricetag.

Critter Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Blue Raven 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day Brown Raven 6 PM to 12 AM Classic Raven 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day Red Raven 12 AM to 12 PM All day All day All day White Raven 12 PM to 12 AM All day All day All day

