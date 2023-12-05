How to use ValleyVerse: Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer explained

Looking to join your friends and visit their Valleys through Disney Dreamlight Valley’s multiplayer, ValleyVerse? Well, here’s exactly how to do it.

The highly anticipated update is finally here, with players flocking to the new update to enjoy all its added characters, Realms, biomes, recipes, and so much more. However, there’s one feature many have been waiting for since the game first came out: multiplayer.

Finally, multiplayer has fully arrived in the game in the form of ValleyVerse. So here’s everything you need to know about multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, from how to invite your friends to your Valley to how to explore their personal lands.

How to use ValleyVerse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Explore your friends world thanks to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s multiplayer.

Thankfully, heading into the Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer feature is relatively simple. So, here’s how to join your friends’ Valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to invite friends to yours:

How to join a friends’ Valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To join a friend’s Valley in ValleyVerse, simply follow these steps:

Head to the main menu. Select the ‘multiplayer’ option. Enter the code your friend gave you. You will automatically enter your friend’s Valley.

How to invite friends to your Valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To invite a friend to join your Valley in ValleyVerse, simply follow these steps:

Head to the Valley Visits Station, given by Vanellope. Say you want to open your Valley, and a random code will be generated. Share that code with your friends. Go to the Valley Visits Station when you want to end the multiplayer session and select ‘close the connection.’

So, there you have it, that’s how to play multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While gathering your friends and heading into their Valley, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

