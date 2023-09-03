GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes: Free rewards in September 2023

A character in Disney Dreamlight Valley standing in the PlazaDisney / Gameloft

Looking for some free Disney Dreamlight Valley rewards? Well, you’ll find a ton thanks to some handy Disney Dreamlight Valley codes. So, here are all the active codes for the game in September.

During your adventures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll find tons of different ways to earn Star Coins, free Moonstones, and even some handy rewards thanks to the DreamSnaps update. While they’re a lot of fun to complete, there’s nothing nicer than being able to receive items in the game by simply copying and pasting a code.

So, with that being said, are there any codes currently available to redeem in Disney Dreamlight Valley? And just how do you claim them? Find out all the current DDV codes as well as how to redeem them right here.

Updated September 3, 2023. No new codes were added and one expired.

The Forgotten Lands in Disney Dreamlight Valley with Mother Gothel and PuaDisney / Gameloft
While earning Star Coins by pumpkin farming or making soufflés can be lucrative, can codes be redeemed in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Are there any Disney Dreamlight Valley codes? (September 2023)

As of September 3, 2023, there are nine available codes, with the most recent code awarding players some great summer items.

Make sure to bookmark this page and return regularly, as we’ll update you quicker than you can say “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” if and when more codes become available.

Redemption CodeRewards
PRIDE20231Gleam Tee
PRIDE20232Illuminate Tee
PRIDE20233Shine Tee
PRIDE20234Shimmer Tee
PRIDE20235Glow Tee
PRIDE20236Radiate Tee
PRIDE20237Bright Tee
PRIDE20238Dazzle Tee
PIXLAir Hockey Table, Game Machine, Coin-op Game
The Help menu screen with the redemption codes box in Disney Dreamlight ValleyDisney / Gameloft
Hop on over to the ‘Help’ menu under ‘Settings’ to locate the box used for redeeming any codes that may appear in the future.

Expired Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

Expired CodeRewards
FOFCATCHDAYFive Kingfish, five Fugu, and five Anglerfish
FOFCRAFTYKITFive pieces of Clay, five Fabric, and five Cotton
FOFSURPRISEKIT15 Snowballs, 15 Hardwood, and 15 Glass
FOFTROPHY150 Moonstones
FOFSOUVENIRFive Gold Ingots, five Iron Ingots, and five Tinkering Parts
FOFSUCCESSEight pumpkins
FOFLOGEMSThree Diamonds, three Rubies, and three Sapphires
FOFLOSHARDFive Dream Shards and five Night Shards
FOFGLITTER150 Moonstones
GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNMGolden Potato
CENTENNIALMelting Platinum Minnie Ears, 15 Iron Ingots
DREAMLIGHTPARKMagic Recycler
OCEANVIEWLight Blue Ice Cream Stand, Minimalist Surfboards, Lightning Strike Wagon

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With one code to claim at the time of writing, below you’ll find the lowdown on where you’ll need to look to redeem the codes that Gameloft provides us with. The screenshot above shows the menu that you’ll need to look out for, but check the list of steps below so you can find it in a flash:

  • Bring up the ‘Settings‘ menu by pressing the following button of your platform of choice:
    • PC: ‘Esc’
    • Nintendo Switch: ‘+’
    • Xbox or PlayStation: ‘Start’
  • On the left-hand side, you’ll see the ‘Help‘ submenu — navigate to that
  • Once there, you’ll see a box that says ‘Redemption code‘, and it’s here that you’ll need to enter your codes

So, there you have it — that’s everything there is to know about Disney Dreamlight redemption codes for September 2023.

