Disney Dreamlight Valley codes: Free rewards in September 2023

Looking for some free Disney Dreamlight Valley rewards? Well, you’ll find a ton thanks to some handy Disney Dreamlight Valley codes. So, here are all the active codes for the game in September.

During your adventures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll find tons of different ways to earn Star Coins, free Moonstones, and even some handy rewards thanks to the DreamSnaps update. While they’re a lot of fun to complete, there’s nothing nicer than being able to receive items in the game by simply copying and pasting a code.

So, with that being said, are there any codes currently available to redeem in Disney Dreamlight Valley? And just how do you claim them? Find out all the current DDV codes as well as how to redeem them right here.

Updated September 3, 2023. No new codes were added and one expired.

Contents

Disney / Gameloft While earning Star Coins by pumpkin farming or making soufflés can be lucrative, can codes be redeemed in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Are there any Disney Dreamlight Valley codes? (September 2023)

As of September 3, 2023, there are nine available codes, with the most recent code awarding players some great summer items.

Make sure to bookmark this page and return regularly, as we’ll update you quicker than you can say “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” if and when more codes become available.

Redemption Code Rewards PRIDE20231 Gleam Tee PRIDE20232 Illuminate Tee PRIDE20233 Shine Tee PRIDE20234 Shimmer Tee PRIDE20235 Glow Tee PRIDE20236 Radiate Tee PRIDE20237 Bright Tee PRIDE20238 Dazzle Tee PIXL Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, Coin-op Game

Disney / Gameloft Hop on over to the ‘Help’ menu under ‘Settings’ to locate the box used for redeeming any codes that may appear in the future.

Expired Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

Expired Code Rewards FOFCATCHDAY Five Kingfish, five Fugu, and five Anglerfish FOFCRAFTYKIT Five pieces of Clay, five Fabric, and five Cotton FOFSURPRISEKIT 15 Snowballs, 15 Hardwood, and 15 Glass FOFTROPHY 150 Moonstones FOFSOUVENIR Five Gold Ingots, five Iron Ingots, and five Tinkering Parts FOFSUCCESS Eight pumpkins FOFLOGEMS Three Diamonds, three Rubies, and three Sapphires FOFLOSHARD Five Dream Shards and five Night Shards FOFGLITTER 150 Moonstones GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM Golden Potato CENTENNIAL Melting Platinum Minnie Ears, 15 Iron Ingots DREAMLIGHTPARK Magic Recycler OCEANVIEW Light Blue Ice Cream Stand, Minimalist Surfboards, Lightning Strike Wagon

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With one code to claim at the time of writing, below you’ll find the lowdown on where you’ll need to look to redeem the codes that Gameloft provides us with. The screenshot above shows the menu that you’ll need to look out for, but check the list of steps below so you can find it in a flash:

Bring up the ‘ Settings ‘ menu by pressing the following button of your platform of choice: PC: ‘Esc’ Nintendo Switch: ‘+’ Xbox or PlayStation: ‘Start’

‘ menu by pressing the following button of your platform of choice: On the left-hand side, you’ll see the ‘ Help ‘ submenu — navigate to that

‘ submenu — navigate to that Once there, you’ll see a box that says ‘Redemption code‘, and it’s here that you’ll need to enter your codes

So, there you have it — that’s everything there is to know about Disney Dreamlight redemption codes for September 2023.

