Disney Dreamlight Valley codes: Free rewards in September 2023
Looking for some free Disney Dreamlight Valley rewards? Well, you’ll find a ton thanks to some handy Disney Dreamlight Valley codes. So, here are all the active codes for the game in September.
During your adventures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll find tons of different ways to earn Star Coins, free Moonstones, and even some handy rewards thanks to the DreamSnaps update. While they’re a lot of fun to complete, there’s nothing nicer than being able to receive items in the game by simply copying and pasting a code.
So, with that being said, are there any codes currently available to redeem in Disney Dreamlight Valley? And just how do you claim them? Find out all the current DDV codes as well as how to redeem them right here.
Updated September 3, 2023. No new codes were added and one expired.
Contents
- Are there any Disney Dreamlight Valley codes?
- How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Expired codes
Are there any Disney Dreamlight Valley codes? (September 2023)
As of September 3, 2023, there are nine available codes, with the most recent code awarding players some great summer items.
Make sure to bookmark this page and return regularly, as we’ll update you quicker than you can say “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” if and when more codes become available.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Redemption Code
|Rewards
|PRIDE20231
|Gleam Tee
|PRIDE20232
|Illuminate Tee
|PRIDE20233
|Shine Tee
|PRIDE20234
|Shimmer Tee
|PRIDE20235
|Glow Tee
|PRIDE20236
|Radiate Tee
|PRIDE20237
|Bright Tee
|PRIDE20238
|Dazzle Tee
|PIXL
|Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, Coin-op Game
Expired Disney Dreamlight Valley codes
|Expired Code
|Rewards
|FOFCATCHDAY
|Five Kingfish, five Fugu, and five Anglerfish
|FOFCRAFTYKIT
|Five pieces of Clay, five Fabric, and five Cotton
|FOFSURPRISEKIT
|15 Snowballs, 15 Hardwood, and 15 Glass
|FOFTROPHY
|150 Moonstones
|FOFSOUVENIR
|Five Gold Ingots, five Iron Ingots, and five Tinkering Parts
|FOFSUCCESS
|Eight pumpkins
|FOFLOGEMS
|Three Diamonds, three Rubies, and three Sapphires
|FOFLOSHARD
|Five Dream Shards and five Night Shards
|FOFGLITTER
|150 Moonstones
|GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM
|Golden Potato
|CENTENNIAL
|Melting Platinum Minnie Ears, 15 Iron Ingots
|DREAMLIGHTPARK
|Magic Recycler
|OCEANVIEW
|Light Blue Ice Cream Stand, Minimalist Surfboards, Lightning Strike Wagon
How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
With one code to claim at the time of writing, below you’ll find the lowdown on where you’ll need to look to redeem the codes that Gameloft provides us with. The screenshot above shows the menu that you’ll need to look out for, but check the list of steps below so you can find it in a flash:
- Bring up the ‘Settings‘ menu by pressing the following button of your platform of choice:
- PC: ‘Esc’
- Nintendo Switch: ‘+’
- Xbox or PlayStation: ‘Start’
- On the left-hand side, you’ll see the ‘Help‘ submenu — navigate to that
- Once there, you’ll see a box that says ‘Redemption code‘, and it’s here that you’ll need to enter your codes
So, there you have it — that’s everything there is to know about Disney Dreamlight redemption codes for September 2023.
For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out our guide content for Disney Dreamlight Valley below:
How to make Marvelous Jam | How to make Lioness Feast | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak | How to make Spring Egg Bowl | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala | How to complete Stars to Guide Us | How to complete Eyes In The Dark | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover