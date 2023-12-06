Looking for those pesky Matryoshka dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can complete the Something Comes A’Knocking quest or unlock Jack Skellington? Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Along with exploring Eternity Isle, meeting the new characters, trying the new Royal Hourglass, and testing all the added recipes, you’ll also likely be attempting to grab the legendary Pumpkin King for your Valley.

However, doing this will require you to find some small Matryoshka dolls, which will prove to be pretty elusive, especially since there’s no description of their location and no real help inside the game itself. So, if you’re looking to grab Jack, here’s where to find all the Matryoshka dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Matryoshka dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

If you’re looking for Matryoshka dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then all you need to do is search around on the ground in the Valley itself. The Matryoshka dolls will not appear in Eternity Isle, making that search a little easier.

However, one key element is the fact that the Matryoshka dolls will spawn randomly around your Valley. However, we recommend exploring the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow first as that’s where we found three. The last was in the Glade of Trust.

So, there you have it, that’s how to find Matryoshka dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While scanning your Valley, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

