How to make Lancetfish Paella in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has several 5-star dishes to choose from – here’s how to make Lancetfish Paella.

Recently, the Disney/Pixar-themed game launched its DreamSnaps update – which featured weekly photo challenges. The patch also added Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz as an available villager.

However, the DreamSnaps update did not include any new recipes like The Remembering. The latter content expansion introduced the Peppermint Tea drink.

While it’s unclear exactly when players will receive more recipes, many are still trying out classic dishes. Here’s how to make the 5-star Entreé Lancetfish Paella.

Article continues after ad

Ingredients needed for Lancetfish Paella in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are the ingredients you’ll need to make Lancetfish Paella:

One Lancetfish

One Shrimp

One Seafood

One Tomato

One Rice

Lancetfish will spawn while fishing in blue ripples in the Forgotten Lands.

You can catch Shrimp from blue ripples in Dazzle Beach.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The next ingredient allows you to use any type of Seafood. For example, another Shrimp, Lobster, or Squid.

Tomatoes are sold at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. You must wait 25 minutes before you can harvest this crop.

Rice can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. You’ll have to be patient if you buy the seed form, as it takes 50 minutes to grow.

Article continues after ad

How to make Lancetfish Paella

Disney / Gameloft

With the required ingredients and one piece of Coal, head to the nearest cooking station. Place the items into a pot and the Lancetfish Paella will be yours! You can either sell this Entreé, give it to a villager, or keep it for yourself to restore energy.

Now you can whip up Lancetfish Paella in the kitchen. For more tips & tricks, check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below:

All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | All Hidden Requirements for Stitch Friendship Quests | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times