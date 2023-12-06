How to make an Ancient Gardener in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion makes it easier than ever to tend to your crops. Here’s how to make and use Ancient Gardeners.

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s first paid expansion is A Rift in Time. In addition to new characters and story content, the update introduces some quality-of-life improvements in the form of Eternity Isle’s Ancient Machines.

One of these is the Ancient Gardener. This helpful tool allows you to automatically water crops without having to interact with each one individually, working like an auto-planter, sprinkler, and harvester in other farming games.

Here’s how to obtain and use Ancient Gardeners in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make an Ancient Gardener

Disney / Gameloft

To make an Ancient Gardener, you’ll first need the Royal Hourglass. Combining the Hourglass and the Isle’s Time Bending Station will allow you to craft new items, including Ancient Machines.

Before you can make any Ancient Machines, you’ll need to upgrade your Hourglass at a Timebending Table. Level 1 unlocks the Basic Ancient Gardener, with the Regular and Advanced versions being unlocked at Level 2 and Level 3, respectively.

Here’s what you need for the Basic Ancient Gardener:

2,000 Mist

2 Ancient Cores (Level 1)

3 Ancient Gears

3 Ancient Pipes

Here’s what you need for a Regular Ancient Gardener:

3,500 Mist

2 Ancient Cores (Level 2)

5 Ancient Gears

5 Ancient Pipes

1 Basic Ancient Gardener

Here’s what you need for an Advanced Ancient Gardener:

5,000 Mist

2 Ancient Cores (Level 3)

7 Ancient Gears

7 Ancient Pipes

1 Regular Ancient Gardener

Mist can be found by completing various tasks across Eternity Isle. The rest of the materials are hidden treasures you can find using your Royal Hourglass.

How to use an Ancient Gardener in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

To use an Ancient Gardener, place it in the area you want it to work, whether that be near an existing plot of tilled land or a fresh one. You’ll see the area the Gardener will work on when placing it.

Once you’ve placed your Ancient Gardener, interact with it and give it seeds to plant. Note that they have to be the same crop, so you can’t mix and match. Note that this gardening method costs Mist, with the amount increased by the number of seeds you give it.

From there, the Ancient Gardener will plant seeds and water all crops in its range, including those you plant manually.

Then it’s just a matter of waiting for the plants to grow and returning to your Ancient Gardener to retrieve your crops.

