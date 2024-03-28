One of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s most flexible and reliable recipes is Hearty Salad. Here’s what you need to make this dish.

Hearty Salad is one of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s many recipes, falling under the Entree category.

This has been around since the very beginning of the game, and its simple, flexible recipe makes it perfect for new and old players alike. It’s also part of an early quest to unlock Ratatouille’s Remy as a villager, which ultimately leads to him opening his restaurant Chez Remy in the Valley.

Here’s how to cook Hearty Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Hearty Salad recipe & ingredients

Disney / Gameloft

The ingredients you’ll need to make Hearty Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley are:

1 Lettuce

2 Vegetables

Lettuce can be grown from seeds purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. You won’t have to wait too long, as it takes just 3 minutes to grow.

You can use any vegetables for the other two ingredients, including more Lettuce. Note that these don’t have to be the same (or different) vegetables.

If you aren’t sure what to use or are in a rush, the easiest options are Mushrooms (as they can quickly be foraged) and Seaweed (which you can get from fishing). If you have the A Rift in Time expansion, Bamboo is another great option, as it can be found all over the Wild Tangle.

