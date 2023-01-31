Best cozy games to play in 2023: Switch, Steam, PC, PS4 & more

Cozy games are perfect for when you want an escape from a busy life or the chance to just sit down and truly be teleported into a great calming world. The only problem, there are so many cozy games to choose from. So, we’ve got the best cozy Switch games, steam games, and more for you to enjoy.

While there are plenty of multiplayer titles or open-world experiences to enjoy, few truly match the power of a good cozy game. Perfect for just taking a seat with your favorite blanket and drink and enjoying the world in front of you, with little skill or concentration required. Thanks to the genre’s ever-growing popularity due to the release of the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch, cozy games are more popular, and prominent than ever.

Due to such popularity, much must be considered when finding the best cozy game. The first is what platform you need and the second is what style of cozy game you’re looking for. Luckily, whether you’re looking to play a simple game on the switch or a popular title on your PC, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best cozy games to play in 2023.

Contents

Best cozy game on Steam: Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with calming jobs to complete, all in a fantastic cozy game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Key Features

Disney Characters

Worldbuilding / decorating

Quests

Multiple jobs

Free-to-play on Xbox Game Pass

Early Access

Available on PC / Switch / Console / Mac

Despite being in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley is perfect for anyone looking to have a nice calm experience, whether you like Disney or not. Through this customizable and directional title, you’ll be able to design your village, home, and character, all while completing quests and helping the adorable characters around the village.

Whether you love to cook, mine, fish, or collect fruits around the many regions, you’ll never be stuck with job to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Combine that with the multiple updates, Star Path, and hundreds of Recipes to find and you’ll never be bored.

A cozy game about grief: Spiritfarer

Thunder Lotus Games Deal with death, beauty, and acceptance in this wonderfully calming game.

Spiritfarer Key Features

Quests

Intense storyline

Side jobs

No time pressure

Exciting optional minigames

Available on PC / Switch / Console / Mac / Mobile

Despite being primarily about grief, Spiritfarer is a calm and cozy game on Steam providing an engrossing experience where love, adventure, and acceptance are the main focus.

Essentially, you play as the captain of a boat, tasked with bringing loveable characters to the doorway between life and death, but only when they’re ready. On this boat, you complete their last requests and craft your way into better rooms, equipment, and certain characters’ favorite meals.

It’s an explorative title where the story is just as pivotal no matter how long it takes to complete. It’s perfect for those players that want to be guided through an experience without needing to rush the journey.

Best cozy Switch game: Animal Crossing – New Horizons

Nintendo Explore and build on your own island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Key Features

Multiplayer capabilities

No quests

Lovable characters

Free to explore and play as you like

Collections and decorating

Available on Nintendo Switch

When it comes to finding a fantastic cozy game on your Switch, or really any other platform, none are as popular as the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This title took over the gaming world upon release and still continues to be that perfect escape many players are looking for.

Create your own home, catch bugs, craft items, explore your island, and make friends with the adorable villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Ultimately, no matter what you want to do, this game has it all, allowing you to fully escape from the world around you.

Perfect for story lovers: Coffee Talk

Toge Productions Make Coffee, friends, and memories in Coffee Talk.

Coffee Talk: Key Features

Story heavy

Fantasy

Atmospheric sound design

Immersive barista gameplay

Easy to learn and explore

Available on PC / Switch / Console / Mac

While many cozy games have the player constantly moving around, Coffee Talk prefers to keep players relatively still, instead having the world around them moving in and out of their cafe.

Coffee Talk is all about brewing delicious coffee and having heart-to-hearts with your unique characters. Through small conversations and some well-made drinks, a delightful story begins to unravel, enveloping any player and allowing them to fully be emersed in the small world of this adorable coffee shop.

Ultimately, whether you’re a sucker for a good story, or just love making coffee, Coffee Talk is a wonderful cozy game to try out.

Best cozy farming game: Stardew Valley

ConcernedApe Stardew Valley is a fantastic farming experience where the world, and love is all ready to be explored.

Stardew Valley: Key Features

Open adventure

Quests

Character engagement

Multiplayer capabilities

A variety of activities

Available on PC / Switch / Console / Mac / Mobile

A lot of cozy games on Steam are either made to be a few hours long, or endless in their nature. Stardew Valley is one of the titles that can go on forever, with players farming to their heart’s content and fully embedding themselves into the adorable town around them.

You play as a tired worker who was left a farm by their grandfather. Upon reaching the farm you are tasked with building it up to fruition and making the world around you a true paradise.

Whether you want to mine, farm, bring up animals, or find love in the local town, Stardew Valley has it all. No matter whether you play alone or with friends, this experience will keep you cozy for weeks.

Cute creepy camping: Cozy Grove

Spry Fox Combining creepy with cozy and intertwining friendship with fun.

Cozy Grove Key Features

Create friendships

Crafting

Large exploration

Sketched art-style

Side quests / main story

Hours of gameplay

Available on PC / Switch / Console / Mac

Cozy Grove feels a lot like Animal Crossing in its style and story based around an ever-changing island but still manages to bring something different to the life-sim genre.

The story behind Cozy Grove places the player on a haunted island where you camp, explore, and speak to the local ghosts. It’s a perfect blend between calm and creepy and manages to encompass the joy and creation many cozy games have. If you like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, Cozy Grove is a must-buy.

Farming done differently: Slime Rancher

Monomi Park Catch and raise Slimes in this adorably colorful game.

Key Features

Addictive gameplay

Colorful design

Single-player

Simple controls

Available on PC / Switch / Console / Mac

Slime Rancher takes a new perspective on the traditional cozy game and instead brings a little chaos and fun into the calming exterior.

You play as a farmer, but rather than planting crops, you collect adorable slimes to feed and take care of. Armed with what is essentially a vacuum and a world of slime, your only objective is to make a fortune wrangling different slimes and being the best rancher out there.

This is a great cozy game for those who want something they can jump in and out of without feeling like they need to dedicate hours to catching creatures.

Stardew Valley in 3d: My Time at Sandrock

Pathea Enjoy the expansive world of My Time at Sandrock.

Key Features

Exploration

Crafting

Interact with townspeople

Upcoming multiplayer

Quests

Available on PC / Switch / Console

As one of the more recent cozy games to release, My Time at Sandrock quickly garnered a sizeable following with many fans thrilled at the 3d experience.

You play as a fledgling Builder who arrives at Sandrock with their trusty toolbox, dedicated to making a life for themselves and saving the town from economic ruin. Throughout the story you can craft, explore, make friends, and even fall in love, making it strongly resemble the likes of Stardew Valley.

However, this game is still unique in its own right, sporting a more construction-based experience filled with beautiful art design and thrilling stories.

