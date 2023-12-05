Disney Dreamlight Valley Royal Hourglass: How to unlock & use

A brand new tool has been added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in its latest update. So, here’s how to unlock the Royal Hourglass and how to use it in your Valley.

Gathering, cooking, mining, farming, and snapping awesome photos are the bloodstream of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sure, it’s a loveable, cozy title filled with adorable characters, events, and Star Paths, but the game’s baseline is resource management.

Naturally, you can’t do any of those activities without using some handy tools, from the Pickaxe to the Watering Can. However, a brand new Royal Tool has now been added to Disney Dreamlight Valley, adding some exciting features to the game.

So, here’s how to unlock the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley and use it for yourself.

How to unlock the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

To get hold of the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley, simply follow these steps:

Head to Eternity Isle and find the Ancient’s Landing biome. Speak to Eve and befriend her through The Flying Metal Nuisance quest Once you do so, she will give you the Royal Hourglass.

Thankfully, getting hold of this Royal Tool is pretty easy and only requires you to have the expansion and make friends with Eve.

How to complete The Flying Metal Nuisance quest

Upon completing The Secrets of Eternity Isle, Jafar will want you to unlock the new Hourglass tool. In his words, the Royal Tool is being guarded by a “pesky metal nuisance,” which you’ve probably figured out is Eve.

Jafar will upgrade your Pickaxe, allowing you to break those bronze rocks blocking off parts of the Isle. From there, cross the bridge west of The Docks (breaking any rocks in your way) to find Eve.

Just as Jafar said, Eve is standing guard in front of the Hourglass and won’t let you have it just yet. Talk to Jafar using one of the Hologram Stations, and he’ll tell you to go to Eve’s house to find a clue. Eve’s house is in the same area as the robot, just southwest of where she stands.

Inside, you’ll find piles of junk. Removing those reveals a Memory, at which point you’ll need to speak to Jafar again. He’ll suggest recreating the Memory for Eve by finding where it occurred.

Disney / Gameloft

The hidden area is just behind the waterfall, located between the main area of The Docks and where Eve is. Break the bronze rocks to get inside the cave.

There, you’ll have to find the two pieces of the Robot Costume, both of which are inside a brown and white chest in the cave. Once you have them, put the costume on and talk to Eve.

She’ll give you a recipe for a dish called “Best Fish Forever,” which you’ll need to prepare with Robot Fish, Cumin, Celery, and Sea Snail.

Robot Fish can be found by fishing at The Docks (look for orange ripples)

Cumin can be foraged anywhere in the parts of the Isle you have access to

Celery seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in The Docks and take 10 minutes to grow

Sea Snails can be found by fishing at The Docks (look for blue ripples)

From there, you can cook Best Fish Forever and bring it to Eve. At this point, she’ll finally allow you to take the Royal Hourglass.

While you now have access to this useful Royal Tool, it hasn’t reached its full power yet. You’ll then have to complete The Sands in the Hourglass quest to find the Jewels of Time and unlock the Royal Hourglass’ full potential.

How to use the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

There are many ways to use the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Control time

Clear the Swirling Sands

Uncover hidden treasure

Craft new objects like Cookers, Gardeners, and Vacuums

Clearing away Swirling Sands is as easy as highlighting them with the Tool equipped and pressing the button, similar to clearing magical weeds.

To uncover hidden treasures, you must sense them by pressing the use tool button. This will show you which direction to go in, with the light going from blue to orange when you’re close. Once you’re in the right spot, you must repeatedly press the button to get the treasure.

The Royal Hourglass can also be upgraded using the Mist you collect from completing Eternity Isle tasks. You can do this by going to the Timebending Table in the area you unlocked at the start of The Sands of the Hourglass.

Upgrading allows you to find even more treasure and craft helpful new objects, so it’s worth prioritizing Royal Hourglass upgrades if you want some helpful quality-of-life features.

There you have it. That’s everything you need to know about how to unlock and use the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While exploring the new update and expansion, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

