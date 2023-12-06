How to unlock Rapunzel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Looking to add the loveable Rapunzel to your Disney Dreamlight Valley world? Well, here’s exactly how you can get hold of her.

Rapunzel was one of the most called-for characters to join this cozy game. She had constant demand from the Disney Dreamlight Valley fanbase, especially since her recognizable tower was present in some of the first promotional images of the game.

Now, Rapunzel has finally arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, bringing a little more princess to the already packed roster of characters. So, if you’re looking to add this lovable princess to your Valley, we’ve got all the details on how you can unlock Rapunzel in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

How to get Rapunzel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

To unlock Rapunzel, you’ll need to complete a few tasks and get hold of the game’s first expansion. So, follow these steps and you’ll be best friends with her in no time.

1. Buy A Rift in Time expansion

To unlock Rapunzel in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll first need to buy the ‘A Rift in Time’ expansion. She’s initially found on Eternity Isle, which is part of the expansion.

So, once you’ve brought Eternity Isle, head into the region and you’re well on your way.

2. Unlock the Royal Hourglass

It’s important to note, you’ll need to unlock the Royal Hourglass before unlocking Rapunzel as you’ll need to clear the path to her location.

You can find out more about how to unlock the brand-new tool with our handy guide.

3. Head to the Grasslands

Once you’re in Eternity Isle, you’ll want to head to the Grasslands, unlocking it when you arrive by clearing nearby barriers. Then, look for Rapunzel on the far left of the biome, just behind a waterfall.

Once you spot her, chat with her and use your Hourglass to clear the nearby grey floating rocks both in the Grasslands, the Docks, and the Plains, this will give you the pieces of the Sun Core.

4. Craft the Sun Core

Once you have the pieces, head over to a crafting bench and create the Sun Core. With that done, head back to Rapunzel and use the item on the large door, then chat with Rapunzel and make sure to catch the Sun Core floating on the platform below.

Then, just place it on the sundial on that platform.

5. Find the Floating Sundial Gears

Now, Rapunzel will ask you to find some Floating Sundial Gears, which you’ll either need to chase down, or simply grab as you explore Eternity Isle.

Most should be easy enough to grab, and once you do, speak to Rapunzel. Then, you’ll need to interact with the sundial again to unlock a path to the small island.

6. Unlock the Grove & Find Vine Seeds

Disney / Gameloft

With the island unlocked, head to the Grove and unlock it, costing 4,000 Mist. once you’ve done that, you’ll spot the recognizable tower Rapunzel lives in with the character not too far away.

After speaking to her, you’ll be told to find three Vine Seeds which will be in the ground around the Plains. They’re pretty easy to spot. With those found, head back to the tower and speak to Rapunzel, removing the sand blocking your entry to the base.

7. Grow the Vine Seeds

After clearing the swirling sands, you’ll want to grow the seeds you just gathered. Once they’re planted, interact with the tower, and the seeds will grow.

Once they have, head into the tower, look in the chest and a sand version of Mother Gothel will appear. After this, just watch Rapunzel face her and give her the Paints from inside the chest. Doing this will unlock her as a villager.

So, there you have it, that’s how to unlock Rapunzel in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While heading into the first paid expansion to find her, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

