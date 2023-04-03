Disney Dreamlight Valley: Pride of the Valley early patch notes – Realm, Rides, events, more

Disney Dreamlight Valley has released early patch notes for their Pride of the Valley update, giving players a taste of what’s to come – so here’s everything arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley on April 5.

Now on its fourth update, Disney Dreamlight Valley will soon be introducing a variety of new features, from realms to characters and egg-citing events. Naturally, players are extremely excited about the update, especially after seeing teasers of what they can expect.

Here’s everything coming to the Pride of the Valley update as well as the early patch notes so players know just what to expect. When the full patch notes are live we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

What’s in the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Pride of the Valley patch notes

There is a variety of new features coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, but the most anticipated is the arrival of both Simba and Nala through the brand-new realm. In a similar way to Buzz and Woody, players will need to complete the realm quest to unlock them.

Spotted in the teaser images, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path centers around the Disney parks, meaning some thrilling new rides will be arriving into your game. While there’s no word regarding whether we can ride them or how to get them, fans sure are excited.

We’ve had small events before in Disney Dreamlight Valley, namely for Christmas and Halloween. Now there’s an Eggstravaganza event for Easter. This is happening between from April 8 to 29.

Lastly, the next main addition coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley are interactive items for animal companions. The patch notes state that these are “including little houses, feeders and toys”, but only time will tell regarding how to get them and what they look like.

New content and improvements

A new Realm door is open in the Dream Castle: The Lion King Realm!

Welcome Simba and Nala to the Valley as you build your very own version of Pride Rock.

Celebrate Disney Parks with the most ambitious and magical Star Path yet! Place your very own Pixar Pal-A-Round, Dumbo the Flying Elephant or Mad Tea Party rides and transform your Valley into the happiest place on earth!

Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new shipment of exciting new items, including some snazzy bathroom equipment, mushroom-inspired sets and more.

New optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time! Get ready to live your perfect life at sea with Prince Eric’s Boat house Dream Style and meet Dreamlight infused animal companions for the first time.

Enjoy the return of sunny days outside and take part in our Eggstravaganza event from April 8 to 29!

Craft new interactive items for your animal companions to give them more to do around your valley, including little houses, feeders and toys.

A new selfie pose for each of your animal companions is now available in Photo Mode.

Paging Star Command! It seems like there have been a few more alien sightings in the Valley. You should, uh, talk to Buzz…

The well-fed bonus that is earned from eating cooked meals has been beefed up! When well-fed, you now get more chances of Critical Results each time you interact with the world (i.e. picking fruits, fishing fish, mining gems, etc.). But that’s not all…

Get moving with the ability to hover! When the well-fed bonus is active, you can now start channeling your magic to slide around your Valley even faster!

Take a breath. Sitting down on a bench – or any other object, for that matter – anywhere in the Valley, will now replenish your energy very slowly.

Top bug fixes

Players should no longer encounter issues initiating a hang-out with Eric (we hear he was busy with his boat).

Improved companion behavior to reduce the chance of being blocked by them.

Fixed an issue which prevented some players from feeding critters while they had a training manual in their inventory.

“A Festival of Friendship” quest: The 4th piece of the Madrigal Table should now spawn as expected on the beach.

“The Definition of a Hero” quest: Players should now receive the Space Ranger Buffet required to complete this quest.

“A Restaurant Makeover” quest: Fixed an issue which would prevent the player from completing this quest by entering the restaurant.

“Remy’s Recipe Book” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the book from spawning.

“The Final Trial” quest: Fixed an issue which caused the Ice Heart to disappear after planting it for some players.

“Missing Prince” quest: After placing the Prince Eric statue, the memory needed to progress this quest should now spawn properly.

Altered the Sunstone Fragment icon to make it more easily distinguishable from Night Shards in the Forest of Valor.

The Spacecraft Porthole window should now properly display a space background.

Players can now pick up the blue clothing bag in Moana’s home that was blocked by furniture for some folks.

Camera collision in the Toy Story Realm has been improved.

Fixed an issue which prevented some players from equipping Mickey and Minnie’s D100 Dream Styles.

Fixed an issue preventing some players from tracking quests in the menu.

Fixed an issue in which a small number of players reported Star Path rewards disappearing after restarting their game.

Fixed an issue in which some Nintendo Switch users would encounter a black screen when entering the WALL-E Realm.

Fixed an issue in which a small number of Mac users encountered crashes upon entering the Sunlit Plateau.

Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to pick up flowers in the Frosted Heights biome.

Fixed an issue which caused certain quest items to remain in players’ inventories after completing the relevant quests.

Adjusted Stitch motif.

Various localization fixes.

Various audio and visual fixes.

Various Premium Shop fixes.

And more bug fixes, optimizations and stability improvements!

That's everything you need to know about the Pride of the Valley update!