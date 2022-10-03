Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule: When do characters fall asleep?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Knowing the Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule can help you figure out when your favorite characters are awake or sleeping, which is important when completing their character quests.

There are loads of recognizable characters to meet and befriend in Disney Dreamlight Valley, from Pixar stars like Wall-E and Buzz Lightyear to classic animated icons like Scrooge McDuck and The Little Mermaid’s Ariel.

Each of these characters have their own unique quests to complete to help you boost your friendship levels, but you might have noticed that some of them go to sleep in the evening which stops you from talking to them.

This can be quite frustrating, especially if you’re more of a night owl, so we’ve put together everything we know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule to help you figure out when you can speak to each character.

Disney / Gameloft You can see who’s sleeping by looking at the map.

When do characters sleep in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The most important thing to note is that characters tend to go to sleep around 10 PM and wake up around 7 AM. This is based on your console’s internal clock, so don’t worry about converting timezones.

It appears that some characters only sleep on certain days, while others never go to sleep at all. We’ve also seen reports of characters sleeping during the day, although we’ve not experienced that ourselves.

All of this variety and confusion makes it hard to come up with a concrete sleep schedule, but we’ve given it our best shot anyway.

Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule

We’ve monitored the sleep schedule in Disney Dreamlight Valley for a week now, and these are the characters that slept as well as the time they fell asleep:

Character Sleep time Mickey Mouse 10 PM – 7 AM Kristoff 10 PM – 7 AM Moana 10 PM – 7 AM

Other members of the Dexerto team have noticed that Remy has fallen asleep on some days, so there’s every possibility that this sleep schedule changes daily or is entirely random for each player.

This list is a work in progress, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for any other characters that go to sleep (as well as the times they sleep) and adding them to the table above as we work through the game.

