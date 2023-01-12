Pokemon Go regional exclusives list & where to find them

There are loads of regional exclusives in Pokemon Go that can only be caught in specific locations around the world, so here’s a list of every region-locked Pokemon and tips on how to get them all.

Catching ’em all is the name of the game in Pokemon Go. While this often involves taking part in special events or searching different environments like parks and cities, some Pokemon can only be caught in specific regions in the real world.

These are known as regional exclusives, imitating the mainline games like Scarlet & Violet where some rare Pokemon only spawn in specific locations. Each generation has a few region-locked Pokemon, so we’ve listed them all right here.

Niantic Torkoal and Tropius are two region-exclusive Pokemon.

What are regional exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Go?

Regional exclusives are Pokemon that can only be found in certain parts of the world. This could be a single country, like Relicanth only appearing in New Zealand and its surrounding islands, or an entire continent, such as Mr Mime spawning across Europe.

Most of these region-locked Pokemon are available as wild spawns in their region, although some of them can also be hatched from Eggs obtained in those regions. Occasionally, regional exclusives will appear outside of their usual regions for limited-time events.

All regional exclusives listed in Pokemon Go

Here are all of the region-locked Pokemon available in Pokemon Go listed by their generation:

Gen 1 Kanto region exclusives

Number Pokemon Location Sprite 83 Farfetch’d Eastern Asia 115 Kangaskhan Australia 122 Mr Mime Europe 128 Tauros United States of America & Canada

Gen 2 Johto region exclusives

Number Pokemon Location Sprite 214 Heracross Central America & Southern America 222 Corsola Tropical regions near the coast

Gen 3 Hoenn region exclusives

Number Pokemon Location Sprite 313 Volbeat Europe, Asia & Australia 314 Illumise North America, South America & Africa 324 Torkoal South Asia 335 Zangoose Europe, Asia & Australia 336 Seviper North America, South America & Africa 337 Lunatone Eastern Hemisphere 338 Solrock Western Hemisphere 357 Tropius Africa and Middle-Eastern regions 369 Relicanth New Zealand & surrounding islands

Gen 4 Sinnoh region exclusives

Number Pokemon Location Sprite 417 Pachirisu Canada, Alaska & Russia 422 Shellos (West Sea) Western Hemisphere 422 Shellos (East Sea) Eastern Hemisphere 439 Mime Jr Hatches from Eggs obtained in Europe 441 Chatot Southern Hemisphere 455 Carnivine Southeastern United States (Florida & South Carolina) 480 Uxie Asia-Pacific 481 Mesprit Europe, Middle East, Africa & India 482 Azelf North America, South America & Greenland

Gen 5 Unova region exclusives

Number Pokemon Location Sprite 511 Pansage Asia-Pacific 513 Pansear Europe, Middle East, Africa & India 515 Panpour North America, South America & Greenland 538 Throh North America, South America & Africa 539 Sawk Europe, Asia & Australia 550 Basculin (Red Stripe) Eastern Hemisphere 550 Basculin (Blue Stripe) Western Hemisphere 556 Maractus Central America, Southern United States, Mexico 561 Sigilyph Egypt & Greece 626 Bouffalant New York & surrounding areas 631 Heatmor Eastern Hemisphere 632 Durant Western Hemisphere

Gen 6 Kalos region exclusives

Number Pokemon Location Sprite 707 Klefki France & surrounding areas 669 Flabébé (Blue Flower) Asia-Pacific 669 Flabébé (Red Flower) Europe, Middle East & Africa 669 Flabébé (Yellow Flower) North America & South America 676 Furfrou (Debutante Trim) North America & South America 676 Furfrou (Diamond Trim) Europe, Middle East & Africa 676 Furfrou (Star Trim) Asia-Pacific 676 Furfrou (La Reine Trim) France 676 Furfrou (Kabuki Trim) Japan 676 Furfrou (Pharaoh Trim) Egypt

Gen 7 Alola region exclusives

Number Pokemon Location Sprite 741 Oricorio (Baile Style) Europe, Middle East & Africa 741 Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style) North America, South America & Greenland 741 Oricorio (Pa’u Style) African, Asian, Pacific & Caribbean islands 741 Oricorio (Sensu Style) Asia-Pacific 764 Comfey Hawaii 797 Celesteela Southern Hemisphere 798 Kartana Northern Hemisphere

How to get regional exclusives in Pokemon Go

The main way to get regional exclusives in Pokemon Go is to travel to the location that they spawn and search for them yourself, but of course, this isn’t possible for most people as there would be a lot of time and money involved in truly catching ’em all this way!

Another way to get regional exclusives is to trade with a Friend who has visited a location where the Pokemon you want spawns. The main problem with this method is that you can normally only trade with a Friend who’s in the same location as you.

If it’s starting to sound like regional Pokemon are out of your reach, here comes the good news: Many regional Pokemon will eventually appear globally for a limited time during events such as Pokemon Go Fest or the annual Tour events, so keep an eye out!

One thing that has never appeared globally is region-specific forms like Furfrou trims or Vivillon patterns. This is likely because you can still technically complete your Pokedex without them, as these forms are purely cosmetic variations of the original Pokemon.

