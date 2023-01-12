Pokemon Go regional exclusives list & where to find them

There are loads of regional exclusives in Pokemon Go that can only be caught in specific locations around the world, so here’s a list of every region-locked Pokemon and tips on how to get them all.
Catching ’em all is the name of the game in Pokemon Go. While this often involves taking part in special events or searching different environments like parks and cities, some Pokemon can only be caught in specific regions in the real world.
These are known as regional exclusives, imitating the mainline games like Scarlet & Violet where some rare Pokemon only spawn in specific locations. Each generation has a few region-locked Pokemon, so we’ve listed them all right here.
What are regional exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Go?
Regional exclusives are Pokemon that can only be found in certain parts of the world. This could be a single country, like Relicanth only appearing in New Zealand and its surrounding islands, or an entire continent, such as Mr Mime spawning across Europe.
Most of these region-locked Pokemon are available as wild spawns in their region, although some of them can also be hatched from Eggs obtained in those regions. Occasionally, regional exclusives will appear outside of their usual regions for limited-time events.
All regional exclusives listed in Pokemon Go
Here are all of the region-locked Pokemon available in Pokemon Go listed by their generation:
Gen 1 Kanto region exclusives
|Number
|Pokemon
|Location
|Sprite
|83
|Farfetch’d
|Eastern Asia
|115
|Kangaskhan
|Australia
|122
|Mr Mime
|Europe
|128
|Tauros
|United States of America & Canada
Gen 2 Johto region exclusives
|Number
|Pokemon
|Location
|Sprite
|214
|Heracross
|Central America & Southern America
|222
|Corsola
|Tropical regions near the coast
Gen 3 Hoenn region exclusives
|Number
|Pokemon
|Location
|Sprite
|313
|Volbeat
|Europe, Asia & Australia
|314
|Illumise
|North America, South America & Africa
|324
|Torkoal
|South Asia
|335
|Zangoose
|Europe, Asia & Australia
|336
|Seviper
|North America, South America & Africa
|337
|Lunatone
|Eastern Hemisphere
|338
|Solrock
|Western Hemisphere
|357
|Tropius
|Africa and Middle-Eastern regions
|369
|Relicanth
|New Zealand & surrounding islands
Gen 4 Sinnoh region exclusives
|Number
|Pokemon
|Location
|Sprite
|417
|Pachirisu
|Canada, Alaska & Russia
|422
|Shellos (West Sea)
|Western Hemisphere
|422
|Shellos (East Sea)
|Eastern Hemisphere
|439
|Mime Jr
|Hatches from Eggs obtained in Europe
|441
|Chatot
|Southern Hemisphere
|455
|Carnivine
|Southeastern United States (Florida & South Carolina)
|480
|Uxie
|Asia-Pacific
|481
|Mesprit
|Europe, Middle East, Africa & India
|482
|Azelf
|North America, South America & Greenland
Gen 5 Unova region exclusives
|Number
|Pokemon
|Location
|Sprite
|511
|Pansage
|Asia-Pacific
|513
|Pansear
|Europe, Middle East, Africa & India
|515
|Panpour
|North America, South America & Greenland
|538
|Throh
|North America, South America & Africa
|539
|Sawk
|Europe, Asia & Australia
|550
|Basculin (Red Stripe)
|Eastern Hemisphere
|550
|Basculin (Blue Stripe)
|Western Hemisphere
|556
|Maractus
|Central America, Southern United States, Mexico
|561
|Sigilyph
|Egypt & Greece
|626
|Bouffalant
|New York & surrounding areas
|631
|Heatmor
|Eastern Hemisphere
|632
|Durant
|Western Hemisphere
Gen 6 Kalos region exclusives
|Number
|Pokemon
|Location
|Sprite
|707
|Klefki
|France & surrounding areas
|669
|Flabébé (Blue Flower)
|Asia-Pacific
|669
|Flabébé (Red Flower)
|Europe, Middle East & Africa
|669
|Flabébé (Yellow Flower)
|North America & South America
|676
|Furfrou (Debutante Trim)
|North America & South America
|676
|Furfrou (Diamond Trim)
|Europe, Middle East & Africa
|676
|Furfrou (Star Trim)
|Asia-Pacific
|676
|Furfrou (La Reine Trim)
|France
|676
|Furfrou (Kabuki Trim)
|Japan
|676
|Furfrou (Pharaoh Trim)
|Egypt
Gen 7 Alola region exclusives
|Number
|Pokemon
|Location
|Sprite
|741
|Oricorio (Baile Style)
|Europe, Middle East & Africa
|741
|Oricorio (Pom-Pom Style)
|North America, South America & Greenland
|741
|Oricorio (Pa’u Style)
|African, Asian, Pacific & Caribbean islands
|741
|Oricorio (Sensu Style)
|Asia-Pacific
|764
|Comfey
|Hawaii
|797
|Celesteela
|Southern Hemisphere
|798
|Kartana
|Northern Hemisphere
How to get regional exclusives in Pokemon Go
The main way to get regional exclusives in Pokemon Go is to travel to the location that they spawn and search for them yourself, but of course, this isn’t possible for most people as there would be a lot of time and money involved in truly catching ’em all this way!
Another way to get regional exclusives is to trade with a Friend who has visited a location where the Pokemon you want spawns. The main problem with this method is that you can normally only trade with a Friend who’s in the same location as you.
If it’s starting to sound like regional Pokemon are out of your reach, here comes the good news: Many regional Pokemon will eventually appear globally for a limited time during events such as Pokemon Go Fest or the annual Tour events, so keep an eye out!
One thing that has never appeared globally is region-specific forms like Furfrou trims or Vivillon patterns. This is likely because you can still technically complete your Pokedex without them, as these forms are purely cosmetic variations of the original Pokemon.
That’s everything you need to know about region-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Go. Check out some more useful guides below:
