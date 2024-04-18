Normal-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances explained

Normal-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances explainedThe Pokemon Company
Normal-type Pokemon are basic, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth adding to your team. Here’s what you need to know about their weaknesses, strengths, counters, and more.
Since the beginning of the Pokemon franchise, Normal-types have had a reputation for being boring. But while they don’t typically get the same love as types like Water or Fairy, some of the most beloved and powerful Pokemon are Normal types.
Here’s everything a trainer needs to know about Normal-type Pokemon, including their weaknesses, strengths, and counters.
What is a Normal-type Pokemon?
As the name suggests, Normal-type Pokemon can be just about anything so long as it’s not too exciting or extravagant. Don’t mistake normal for boring, though; there are plenty of beloved Normal-types from the adorable Eevee, to the relatable Snorlax, and even the divine Bidoof.
Many Normal Pokemon are essentially recreations of real-world animals like Rattata and Wooloo without strong ties to any particular element. Some dual-types push the boundaries a bit, but Pokemon like Deerling (Normal/Grass), Drampa (Normal/Dragon), and the regional Normal/Flying birds still have strong connections to realistic or “Normal” things.
There are some exceptions to that “not too exciting” rule, though. The Mythical Arceus, for example, is a Normal-type said to have created the Pokemon world. Its ability allows it to change into any type, and Normal being the default represents how Arceus doesn’t favor any particular type.
Normal-type Pokemon weaknesses
Normal-type Pokemon have just one weakness: Fighting.
Of course, that doesn’t account for dual types, which impact a Pokemon’s weaknesses and resistances, so keep that in mind.
Normal-type Pokemon strengths & resistances
Normal-type moves are not super effective against any other types. However, they make up for this with their minimal weaknesses and the fact they are only resisted by the following:
It’s important to note that Normal Pokemon are completely immune to Ghost-type moves; the reverse is also true, as Ghost is immune to Normal.
Best counters for Normal-type Pokemon
The following Pokemon are great for countering Normal types:
- Annihilape (Fighting/Ghost)
- Crabominable (Fighting/Ice)
- Gallade (Psychic/Fighting)
- Kommo-o (Dragon/Fighting)
- Lucario (Fighting/Steel)
- Machamp (Fighting)
- Mienshao (Fighting)
- Pawmot (Electric/Fighting)
- Sirfetch’d (Fighting)
Since Normal has just one weakness, strong Fighting-types are the obvious option. Pokemon that also have Rock, Steel, or Ghost as a secondary type are good for defending against Normal-type moves thanks to their resistance or immunity.
Best Tera Types for Normal-type Pokemon
In addition, those playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will need to keep Tera types in mind when building a team. The following are good Tera-type options for Normal-type Pokemon:
- Normal: You get an extra boost of power on top of the STAB and remove any weaknesses from a secondary type.
- Fairy: Counters Fighting types and gives immunity to Dragon while having few weaknesses.
- Psychic: Counters Fighting types.
All Normal-type moves
There are 202 Normal-type moves – more than any other type – all of which are listed below:
Gen 1
- Barrage
- Bide
- Bind
- Body Slam
- Comet Punch
- Constrict
- Conversion
- Cut
- Defense Curl
- Disable
- Dizzy Punch
- Double Slap
- Double Team
- Double-Edge
- Egg Bomb
- Explosion
- Flash
- Focus Energy
- Fury Attack
- Fury Swipes
- Glare
- Growl
- Growth
- Guillotine
- Harden
- Headbutt
- Horn Attack
- Horn Drill
- Hyper Beam
- Hyper Fang
- Leer
- Lovely Kiss
- Mega Kick
- Mega Punch
- Metronome
- Mimic
- Minimize
- Pay Day
- Pound
- Quick Attack
- Rage
- Razor Wind
- Recover
- Roar
- Scratch
- Screech
- Self-Destruct
- Sharpen
- Sing
- Skull Bash
- Slam
- Slash
- Smokescreen
- Soft-Boiled
- Sonic Boom
- Spike Cannon
- Splash
- Stomp
- Strength
- Struggle
- Substitute
- Super Fang
- Supersonic
- Swift
- Swords Dance
- Tackle
- Tail Whip
- Take Down
- Thrash
- Transform
- Tri Attack
- Vise Grip
- Whirlwind
- Wrap
Gen 2
- Attract
- Baton Pass
- Belly Drum
- Conversion 2
- Encore
- Endure
- Extreme Speed
- False Swipe
- Flail
- Foresight
- Frustration
- Heal Bell
- Hidden Power
- Lock-On
- Mean Look
- Milk Drink
- Mind Reader
- Morning Sun
- Pain Split
- Perish Song
- Present
- Protect
- Psych Up
- Rapid Spin
- Return
- Safeguard
- Scary Face
- Sketch
- Sleep Talk
- Snore
- Swagger
- Sweet Scent
Gen 3
- Assist
- Block
- Camouflage
- Covet
- Crush Claw
- Endeavor
- Facade
- Fake Out
- Follow Me
- Helping Hand
- Howl
- Hyper Voice
- Nature Power
- Odor Sleuth
- Recycle
- Refresh
- Secret Power
- Slack Off
- Smelling Salts
- Spit Up
- Stockpile
- Swallow
- Teeter Dance
- Tickle
- Uproar
- Weather Ball
- Wish
- Yawn
Gen 4
- Acupressure
- Captivate
- Copycat
- Crush Grip
- Double Hit
- Feint
- Giga Impact
- Judgment
- Last Resort
- Lucky Chant
- Me First
- Natural Gift
- Rock Climb
- Trump Card
- Wring Out
Gen 5
- After You
- Bestow
- Chip Away
- Echoed Voice
- Entrainment
- Head Charge
- Reflect Type
- Relic Song
- Retaliate
- Round
- Shell Smash
- Simple Beam
- Tail Slap
- Techno Blasts
- Work Up
Gen 6
- Boomburst
- Celebrate
- Confide
- Happy Hour
- Hold Back
- Hold Hands
- Noble Roar
- Play Nice
Gen 7
- Breakneck Blitz
- Extreme Evoboost
- Laser Focus
- Multi-Attack
- Pulverizing Pancake
- Revelation Dance
- Spotlight
- Tearful Look
- Veevee Volley
Gen 8
- Court Change
- G-Max Cuddle
- G-Max Gold Rush
- G-Max Replenish
- Max Guard
- Max Strike
- Power Shift
- Stuff Cheecks
- Teatime
- Terrain Pulse
Gen 9
- Blood Moon
- Doodle
- Fillet Away
- Hyper Drill
- Population Bomb
- Raging Bull
- Revival Blessing
- Shed Tail
- Tera Blast
- Tera Starstorm
- Tidy Up
