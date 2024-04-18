Normal-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances explained

Normal-type Pokemon are basic, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth adding to your team. Here’s what you need to know about their weaknesses, strengths, counters, and more.

Since the beginning of the Pokemon franchise, Normal-types have had a reputation for being boring. But while they don’t typically get the same love as types like Water or Fairy, some of the most beloved and powerful Pokemon are Normal types.

Here’s everything a trainer needs to know about Normal-type Pokemon, including their weaknesses, strengths, and counters.

What is a Normal-type Pokemon?

As the name suggests, Normal-type Pokemon can be just about anything so long as it’s not too exciting or extravagant. Don’t mistake normal for boring, though; there are plenty of beloved Normal-types from the adorable Eevee, to the relatable Snorlax, and even the divine Bidoof.

Many Normal Pokemon are essentially recreations of real-world animals like Rattata and Wooloo without strong ties to any particular element. Some dual-types push the boundaries a bit, but Pokemon like Deerling (Normal/Grass), Drampa (Normal/Dragon), and the regional Normal/Flying birds still have strong connections to realistic or “Normal” things.

There are some exceptions to that “not too exciting” rule, though. The Mythical Arceus, for example, is a Normal-type said to have created the Pokemon world. Its ability allows it to change into any type, and Normal being the default represents how Arceus doesn’t favor any particular type.

Normal-type Pokemon weaknesses

Normal-type Pokemon have just one weakness: Fighting.

Of course, that doesn’t account for dual types, which impact a Pokemon’s weaknesses and resistances, so keep that in mind.

Normal-type Pokemon strengths & resistances

Normal-type moves are not super effective against any other types. However, they make up for this with their minimal weaknesses and the fact they are only resisted by the following:

It’s important to note that Normal Pokemon are completely immune to Ghost-type moves; the reverse is also true, as Ghost is immune to Normal.

Best counters for Normal-type Pokemon

The following Pokemon are great for countering Normal types:

Annihilape (Fighting/Ghost)

(Fighting/Ghost) Crabominable (Fighting/Ice)

(Fighting/Ice) Gallade (Psychic/Fighting)

(Psychic/Fighting) Kommo-o (Dragon/Fighting)

(Dragon/Fighting) Lucario (Fighting/Steel)

(Fighting/Steel) Machamp (Fighting)

(Fighting) Mienshao (Fighting)

(Fighting) Pawmot (Electric/Fighting)

(Electric/Fighting) Sirfetch’d (Fighting)

Since Normal has just one weakness, strong Fighting-types are the obvious option. Pokemon that also have Rock, Steel, or Ghost as a secondary type are good for defending against Normal-type moves thanks to their resistance or immunity.

Best Tera Types for Normal-type Pokemon

In addition, those playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will need to keep Tera types in mind when building a team. The following are good Tera-type options for Normal-type Pokemon:

Normal : You get an extra boost of power on top of the STAB and remove any weaknesses from a secondary type.

: You get an extra boost of power on top of the STAB and remove any weaknesses from a secondary type. Fairy : Counters Fighting types and gives immunity to Dragon while having few weaknesses.

: Counters Fighting types and gives immunity to Dragon while having few weaknesses. Psychic: Counters Fighting types.

All Normal-type moves

There are 202 Normal-type moves – more than any other type – all of which are listed below:

Gen 1

Barrage

Bide

Bind

Body Slam

Comet Punch

Constrict

Conversion

Cut

Defense Curl

Disable

Dizzy Punch

Double Slap

Double Team

Double-Edge

Egg Bomb

Explosion

Flash

Focus Energy

Fury Attack

Fury Swipes

Glare

Growl

Growth

Guillotine

Harden

Headbutt

Horn Attack

Horn Drill

Hyper Beam

Hyper Fang

Leer

Lovely Kiss

Mega Kick

Mega Punch

Metronome

Mimic

Minimize

Pay Day

Pound

Quick Attack

Rage

Razor Wind

Recover

Roar

Scratch

Screech

Self-Destruct

Sharpen

Sing

Skull Bash

Slam

Slash

Smokescreen

Soft-Boiled

Sonic Boom

Spike Cannon

Splash

Stomp

Strength

Struggle

Substitute

Super Fang

Supersonic

Swift

Swords Dance

Tackle

Tail Whip

Take Down

Thrash

Transform

Tri Attack

Vise Grip

Whirlwind

Wrap

Gen 2

Attract

Baton Pass

Belly Drum

Conversion 2

Encore

Endure

Extreme Speed

False Swipe

Flail

Foresight

Frustration

Heal Bell

Hidden Power

Lock-On

Mean Look

Milk Drink

Mind Reader

Morning Sun

Pain Split

Perish Song

Present

Protect

Psych Up

Rapid Spin

Return

Safeguard

Scary Face

Sketch

Sleep Talk

Snore

Swagger

Sweet Scent

Gen 3

Assist

Block

Camouflage

Covet

Crush Claw

Endeavor

Facade

Fake Out

Follow Me

Helping Hand

Howl

Hyper Voice

Nature Power

Odor Sleuth

Recycle

Refresh

Secret Power

Slack Off

Smelling Salts

Spit Up

Stockpile

Swallow

Teeter Dance

Tickle

Uproar

Weather Ball

Wish

Yawn

Gen 4

Acupressure

Captivate

Copycat

Crush Grip

Double Hit

Feint

Giga Impact

Judgment

Last Resort

Lucky Chant

Me First

Natural Gift

Rock Climb

Trump Card

Wring Out

Gen 5

After You

Bestow

Chip Away

Echoed Voice

Entrainment

Head Charge

Reflect Type

Relic Song

Retaliate

Round

Shell Smash

Simple Beam

Tail Slap

Techno Blasts

Work Up

Gen 6

Boomburst

Celebrate

Confide

Happy Hour

Hold Back

Hold Hands

Noble Roar

Play Nice

Gen 7

Breakneck Blitz

Extreme Evoboost

Laser Focus

Multi-Attack

Pulverizing Pancake

Revelation Dance

Spotlight

Tearful Look

Veevee Volley

Gen 8

Court Change

G-Max Cuddle

G-Max Gold Rush

G-Max Replenish

Max Guard

Max Strike

Power Shift

Stuff Cheecks

Teatime

Terrain Pulse

Gen 9

Blood Moon

Doodle

Fillet Away

Hyper Drill

Population Bomb

Raging Bull

Revival Blessing

Shed Tail

Tera Blast

Tera Starstorm

Tidy Up

