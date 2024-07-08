Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Early Access Eggs-travaganza: Shiny Jangmo-o, bonuses, dates, more

Fans are getting excited as Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 is right around the corner, and while the main festivities are yet to begin, it seems some players can already start diving into the action with some exciting new features and Pokemon.

Niantic has announced the Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Global Early Access Eggs-travaganza event, which allows ticket-holders for the main global event to find 7km eggs with access to a different pool of Pokemon than normal.

If you’re getting ready to celebrate Go Fest Global with thousands of other players, and want to learn about those fun extra features, then check out our guide to the Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Early Access Eggs-travaganza now.

The Pokemon Go Fest 2024 Early Access Eggs-travaganza event runs from Monday, July 8, at 10:00 AM local time, until Sunday, July 14, at 11:59 local time.

This means the event crosses over with both the end of Pokemon Go Aquatic Paradise and Inbound from Ultra Space. It also means it will run in the lead-up to – and during – Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024.

Early Access Eggs-travaganza Egg spawns

This Eggs-travaganza event is all about – you guessed it – Eggs, and there’s good reason as the Pokemon featured here include some rare regional Pokemon like Corsola and Maractus, as well as the Shiny debut of the Powerhouse Pokemon Jangmo-o.

Trainers that purchase a Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 ticket, and then receive 7km Eggs from Gifts during the event have the opportunity to encounter the following Pokemon:

Common spawns

Ducklett*

Emolga*

Crabrawler*

Jangmo-o*

Uncommon spawns

Corsola*

Budew*

Maractus

Vullaby*

Rockruff*

Rare spawns

Larvesta*

Rockruff (Dusk Form)*

Pokemon with an asterisk* can appear in their Shiny form.

Early Access Eggs-travaganza event bonuses

Players who have a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 in their inventory can enjoy the following bonuses during the entirety of this event:

1/2 Egg hatching distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Trainers can open up to 40 Gifts a day

Increased chance to hatch Shiny Pokemon from 7km Eggs

That’s all there is for this event Trainers, but if you want to keep up with all the latest news in the Pokemon Go world, be sure to check out our guide on the Shared Skies season, and read up on the first hints of Dynamax coming to Pokemon Go all the way from Pokemon Sword & Shield.