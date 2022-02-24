All new Shinies in Pokemon Go Tour Johto & how to get them

There are several new Shiny Pokemon making their debut during the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event, including Phanpy and Mantine – here’s how to get them.

Tour Johto is set to be one of the biggest events of the year for Pokemon Go fans. As well as Special Research and rotating habitats, there’s the debut of Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh to look forward to.

It’s also been confirmed by Niantic that every single Pokemon from the Johto region will be available to encounter as a Shiny variant, meaning there are going to be several new Shinies to add to your collection.

These new Shiny Pokemon will only appear for ticketholders, but some are exclusive to Gold or Silver versions of the Pokemon Go Tour Johto, and others are only appearing in Eggs or Raid Battles.

We’ve listed ways to get all of the Pokemon that have Shiny debuts during the event below.

All new Shinies in Pokemon Go Tour Johto

These are all of the Shiny Pokemon debuting in the Tour Johto event and how to get them:

Shiny Pokemon How to get it Shiny Sprite Shiny Girafarig Appearing in the wild (Unconfirmed) Shiny Corsola Appearing in Raid Battles Shiny Remoraid Appearing in the wild (Unconfirmed) Shiny Octillery Appearing in the wild (Unconfirmed) Shiny Mantine Attracted to Incense for Gold ticketholders Shiny Phanpy Attracted to Incense for Silver ticketholders Shiny Donphan Evolve a Shiny Phanpy Shiny Tyrogue Hatching from 2km Eggs Shiny Hitmontop Evolve a Shiny Tyrogue Shiny Unown J Attracted to Incense for all ticketholders

As always, the chances of finding a Shiny variation are very small, but if you encounter as many of these Pokemon as possible during the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event, you could eventually get lucky.

The only version-exclusive Shiny Pokemon during this event are Mantine and Phanpy (and by extension, its evolution Donphan). The rest can be encountered by any ticketholder during event hours.

Can you increase your chances of catching a Shiny Pokemon?

Unfortunately, there’s no guaranteed way to increase your odds of catching a Shiny in Pokemon Go. They appear totally at random, so you’ll need a good mixture of patience and luck to find one.

Trainers who purchase a ticket for the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event will have an increased chance of encountering certain Shinies, though, depending on whether they choose the Gold or Silver experience.

You can see more information on the differences between Gold and Silver versions here.