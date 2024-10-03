Pokemon Go announces powerful new Poke Ball for Wild Area 2024 event

Ahead of the new Pokemon Go Wild Area 2024 event, Niantic has announced a new Poke Ball will be released for players to use.

Pokemon Go has announced the debut of the Safari Ball, which will become available in the game during the first Wild Area 2024 event. This new global celebration is described as “following in the footsteps of Pokemon Go Fest and Pokemon Go Tour”, and has already teased big features like the debut of Toxtricity.

In the social media post shared by the official PokemonGoApp X account, Safari Balls will debut globally during the Wild Area 2024 event taking place November 23-24.

The Safari Ball will be “highly effective”, with the description indicating this Ball will be good for catching “Mighty” Pokemon. This could indicate they may be useful against Dynamax Pokemon or even Wild Encounter Legendary species. At this time, there is no confirmation of the Safari Ball’s catch rates in Pokemon Go.

It is surprising to see the Safari Ball in Pokemon Go, especially for the Wild Area 2024 event. First introduced in Generation 1, these balls were originally only available when exploring the Safari Game. They only became accessible outside the Safari Game, Great Marsh, and Safari Zone during Gen 8’s Sword and Shield.

In Sword and Shield, the Safari Ball can be purchased and used as a standard ball in wild encounters. However, its catch modifier sits at x1.5, which is lower than the x2 of an Ultra Ball and the x5 (if used in the first round of battle) of a Quick Ball.

To put it simply, it’s not known for being a particularly powerful or desirable option in the Pokemon video game series. This makes it an interesting addition to Pokemon Go, which would likely benefit from something more useful like the Quick Ball, Heavy Ball, or Timer Ball.

The information about the Safari Ball’s debut has stated that details on this debut will be coming soon. Hopefully, it will offer players a boost during encounters, and beat its video game series inspiration in effectiveness and useability.