How to complete Spring Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Spring Taste Test is a new Dreamlight Duty that requires you to make various egg-themed recipes, so here’s what you need to do to complete it.

This year’s Easter celebrations are in full swing in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with the Eggstravaganza Event kicking off an egg hunt across the valley and introducing new Daily Quests and Weekly Quests that are issued by the loveable Wall-E.

There are also some new Easter-themed Duties available under the ‘Village’ section of the Dreamlight Duties menu. One of these is the Spring Taste Test, which might leave you a little confused as the game doesn’t tell you what you need to do to complete it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Spring Taste Test guide

In order to complete the Spring Taste Test quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to cook the following three meals: Spring Chocolate, Spring Mimosa Eggs, and Spring Egg Bowl.

These three recipes were all added as part of the Eggstravaganza Event. They require different types of Eggs as well as some extra ingredients including Cocoa Beans, Sugarcane, and Basil.

Here are the recipes to make all three Spring Taste Test meals:

Recipe Ingredients Spring Chocolate 1x Spring V-EGG-etable, 1x Cocoa Bean and 1x Sugarcane Spring Mimosa Eggs 1x Egg-celent Fruit, 1x Wild Spring Egg, 1x Spring V-EGG-etable, 1x Cocoa Bean and 1x Sugarcane Spring Egg Bowl 1x Egg-celent Fruit, 1x Wild Spring Egg, 1x Spring V-EGG-etable and 1x Basil

You can find the blue Wild Spring Eggs on the ground in any biome, while the pink Egg-celent Fruit can be picked from bushes that have popped up around Dreamlight Valley.

To get Spring V-EGG-etables you’ll need to craft a seed using a Wild Spring Egg and an Egg-celent Fruit. Once you’ve got the seed, plant it, water it, and wait for it to grow into a Spring V-EGG-etable.

Cocoa Beans can be foraged from trees in the Glade of Trust or Sunlit Plateau, Sugarcane seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s stall on Dazzle Beach, and Basil can easily be foraged across Peaceful Meadow.

It’s worth pointing out that you can also get Eggs as a reward for completing the Daily Quests and Weekly Quests that are given out by Wall-E, although it might be quicker just to forage for them instead.

