Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter event: Eggstravaganza dates, quests & more

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza event has arrived, bringing with it new resources, recipes, quests, and so much more. Here’s all we know.

Debuting in 2023, Disney Dreamlight Valley hosted an epic Easter Eggstravaganza event. Now it’s officially back for 2024, bringing fans’ favorite springtime adventure to the forefront of the game and introducing beloved recipes, resources, quests, and plenty more.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Easter Eggstravaganza event from when it’s taking place, how to complete all the WALL-E tasks, and so much more.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza begins on March 27, 2024, and will end on April 17, 2024.

This means players have three weeks to get the most out of the event, from completing Dreamlight Duties, crafting seasonal furniture, taking part in WALL-E’s quests, and so much more.

How to complete Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza WALL-E quests

Dreamlight Duties How to complete Rewards Blooming and Blossoming (Daily) Craft a Pretty Flower Basket using: 2 Red Falling Penstemons, 2 Dandelions, 1 White & Pink Falling Penstemon, 1 Fiber 5 Wild Spring Eggs, 5 EGG-cellent Fruit, and 1 Spring V-EGG-etable. Bunnies on the Run (Weekly) Catch 5 Bunnies running around the Plaza 1,000 XP, 20 Wild Spring Eggs, 20 EGG-cellent Fruit, 5 Spring V-EGG-etable.

How to get Wild Spring Eggs, Spring V-EGG-etables and Egg-cellent fruit

To get hold of Wild Spring Eggs, Spring V-EGG-etables, and Egg-cellent fruit, you’ll need to search around your Valley.

The Wild Spring Eggs will be on the ground ready to be picked up, the Egg-cellent fruit is found on bushes around the Valley, and the Spring V-EGG-etables need to be grown from a V-EGG-etable seed, which is done using this recipe:

1 Wild Spring Egg

1 Egg-cellent Fruit

20 Dreamlight

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Eggstravaganza recipes

Recipe Ingredients Spring Chocolate 1 Spring V-EGG-etable, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Cocoa Bean Spring Egg Bowl 1 Spring V-EGG-etable, 1 Wild Spring Egg, 1 Egg-cellent Fruit, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Cocoa Bean Spring Mimosa Eggs 1 Basil, 1 Spring V-EGG-etable, 1 Wild Spring Egg, 1 Egg-cellent Fruit

