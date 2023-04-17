Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests, but some take much longer than others, like Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside. So, here’s how to complete it.

One of the best things about Disney Dreamlight Valley is its quests. Each character introduces a new story and allows you to experience the cozy game to its fullest, often cooking, collecting, or solving tricky puzzles. However, while they’re undeniably enjoyable, they can be a little tough to solve, especially when certain quests take days to complete.

Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside is no different, taking over 24 hours to collect everything you need. So, with that in mind, to help speed the process up a little, here’s how to complete Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Strangers from the Outside in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside is the follow-on quest from Buzz and can be a little tricky to complete since it comes with a lot of searching around. So, here’s how to complete Strangers from the Outside in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

1. Complete Collect ‘Em All: Little Green Men

Disney These are the Little Green Men you’re looking for.

Since Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside is the follow-on quest from Little Green Men you’ll need to complete the first collection quest to unlock this adventure.

If you need help completing Collect ‘Em All: Little Green Men, then look at our handy guide with how long it’ll take to complete and how to finish the quest.

2. Wait two days and start Strangers from the Outside

After finishing Little Green Men, you’ll need to wait two days to unlock the Strangers from the Outside quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

However, when you do, simply head over to Buzz and speak to him. He’ll then instruct you to find more Little Green Men, otherwise known as the classic Alien toys from the Toy Story films.

3. Collect 15 Alien Toys inside houses

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need to collect 15 Alien Toys in the Dreamlight Valley Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside quest.

You’ll need to find 15 Alien Toys in total, and just like it was with Little Green Men, it will take more than one day to find them all.

Eight will be available on the first day, and the next seven will be found 36 hours later. It’s also worth noting that all of these toys are all located inside.

For an easier time searching, we’ve detailed where to look on both days below:

Day 1:

Mickey’s House

Anna and Kristoff’s House

Buzz’s RV

Donald’s Boat

Goofy’s House

Merlin’s Tower

Remy’s House

Woody’s Carousel

36 Hours Later:

Minnie’s House

Buzz’s RV

Donald’s Boat

Goofy’s House

Melin’s Tower

Remy’s House

Woody’s Carousel

4. Speak to Buzz and collect your reward

Once you’ve managed to get all 15 Alien Toys, head back to Buzz. He’ll thank you and reward you with a Space Ranger Supply Kit. It’ll contain five Fabric, five Fiber, five Glass, and two Tinkering Parts.

With that, you’ve completed Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside! While waiting for more Alien Toys to appear, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

