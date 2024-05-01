Disney Dreamlight Valley: Touch of Magic Boutique explained

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Thrills & Frills update has not only added Daisy Duck but also her fashionable Boutique.

On May 1, 2024, Disney Dreamlight Valley launched the Thrills & Frills update for both base game players and DLC owners. The new version added Daisy Duck to the Valley and Oswald to the Eternity Isle.

Thrills & Frills also brought along several key improvements, such as being able to ride the Disney Park attractions and villagers regularly sending mail to your mailbox.

After Daisy Duck comes to your Valley, she will open up her Boutique for you to display your creative designs.

What is the Touch of Magic Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Daisy Duck’s Boutique is a way for you to show off your favorite Touch of Magic creations. Touch of Magic is a tool for customizing items such as clothes and furniture. While designing these items, you can choose different colors, shapes, and motifs you’ve acquired through opening chests or completing the Star Path.

In addition to displaying your designs, you can exchange your creations for rewards by following Daisy’s themes.

After the announcement of Daisy’s Boutique, some singleplayers didn’t understand its purpose if you don’t participate in multiplayer ValleyVisits.

How to unlock the Touch of Magic Boutique

You must first bring Daisy Duck to your Valley to unlock the Touch of Magic Boutique. If you’re stuck on how to do so, check out our guide here. Then, visit Daisy’s house and collect the items needed to craft the Wonderland Amplification Elixir.

After crafting it, go to Daisy’s house and water the mini Boutique. Next, place it anywhere you want in the Valley.

How to add clothes to Touch of Magic Boutique

If you want to add clothes to the Boutique, here are the steps to follow:

Create a Touch of Magic item of clothing Head to a Mannequin and select ‘put on outfit’ Add your Touch of Magic item and press confirm

That’s everything you need to know about Daisy Duck’s Boutique. Check out more Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content below:

