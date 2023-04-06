Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests to complete, making this cozy game one to remember. So, here’s how to complete the Collect ‘Em All: Green Little Men in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Certain Disney Dreamlight Valley quests can be solved by simply speaking to other characters, while others can even take days, just like finding socks for Stitch’s unlock quest. Unfortunately, Collect ‘Em All: Green Little Men is exactly the same, which is leaving many players a little confused.

The few Green Men you can find will be elusive and players will need to be patient when looking to complete this quest. Nevertheless, here’s how to complete Collect ‘Em All: Green Little Men in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Collect ‘Em All: Green Little Men

Disney / Gameloft

Collect ‘Em All: Green Little Men is the next main quest delivered to the player when they get into the Pride of the Valley update. However, some players find it a little tricky to find all the toys. Here’s how to complete the quest.

Speak to Buzz

Upon starting up your game, you should be prompted to speak to Buzz who will tell you there are 25 Little Green Men in Dreamlight Valley. Naturally, he’ll ask you to find them for him.

Search around for the toys

The best way to look for these toys, especially since they don’t spawn in any particular location, is to explore your Valley and perhaps complete other quests while looking.

The primary reason for doing this is that most players aren’t able to find all 25 in one day, since the Little Green Men are shy. This means that, just like Stitch, you’ll need to wait a few days to find all of these memorable toys.

That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Collect ‘Em All: Green Little Men quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for more to appear, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valey guides:

