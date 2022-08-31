Haunted Chocolatier multiplayer co-op mode: Everything we know

Concerned Ape, creator of the popular farming sim, Stardew Valley is working on a brand new title called Haunted Chocolatier that looks just as adorable as its predecessor. But does the new game have multiplayer?

One of the best aspects of Concerned Apes Stardew Valley is the nature of it being a cozy co-op with easy gameplay. You get the freedom to do as you please and can enjoy it alone or with up to four players.

However, with the release of Haunted Chocolatier still up in the air, many questions regarding the gameplay and the multiplayer aspect are arising. Thankfully, on the game’s website, the developer has clarified what the gameplay will look like and if it will actually have a multiplayer co-op mode.

Concerned Ape Enjoy managing a haunted chocolate factory in Haunted Chocolatier.

Will Haunted Chocolatier be multiplayer?

Unfortunately, Concerned Ape has confirmed that Haunted Chocolatier will not be a multiplayer game.

While Stardew Valley does have multiplayer capabilities, it is clear Haunted Chocolatier will not come with the same additions. In his FAQ section, he stated that he has “no current plans to make it multiplayer”. Allowing fans to expect their single-player experience to continue throughout the game’s life.

Interestingly, Stardew Valley was originally brought out as a single-player game in 2016 but was given a multiplayer co-op mode two years later in 2018. This may be what Haunted Chocolatier is planning to do in the future but there is no telling regarding Concerned Ape’s plans, especially since the game is still in early development.

It is also key to highlight the fact that he has no plans to do so, making it likely the game will stay a single-player experience for the foreseeable future.

That’s all we know about Haunted Chocolatier’s multiplayer capabilities at the moment. We will update this when any more information comes out. In the meantime, take a look at some of these upcoming releases:

