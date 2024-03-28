Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update secretly added creepy furnishing item & players are spooked

Stardew Valley 1.6 is still dishing up surprises for fans, with the latest new discovery being an unsettling new furnishing item — the cursed mannequin.

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update brought loads of quality-of-life changes to the game, a new mastery system, and a bunch of new hidden surprises to discover.

Since its release, fans have been exploring and experimenting to see what secrets Concerned Ape has hidden. Some have already been found. There’s the ability to drink mayo, the humorous reference to those pesky purple shorts Mayor Lewis has lost. Plus, the unforgiving cut scene doled out to players who try to cheat their way to the Summit.

Now, another hidden secret has been discovered. A new furnishing item, the haunted mannequin, and players are delighted.

Players have already discovered the mannequin blinking, moving around their house, stealing their clothes, and even redecorating their houses. Some players have even seen a jump scare cut scene featuring the spooky figure.

The haunted mannequin comes as a drop from the quarry mine. Players can get their own creepy cursed mannequin by killing the Haunted Skulls in the area.

Not mentioned anywhere in the 1.6 update patch notes, it seems the lone dev ConcernedApe has had some fun with this particular secret. Leaving it hidden away for players to discover and subsequently tremble over.