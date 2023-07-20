Stardew Valley 1.6 update: Content & everything we know

Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has shared very little about Stardew Valley update 1.6; here’s everything we know, so far.

In a VGKami interview in late 2021, Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe said he had no further update plans for the popular farming sim. That much evidently changed given that he teased a 1.6 update earlier this year.

At the time, the developer said 1.6 would introduce changes for modders, as well as a minimal amount of new game content compared to 1.5.

But a recent social media post confirms that Stardew Valley’s next major update may have more in store than the creator originally let on.

Here’s everything we know about the 1.6, thus far.

In a July 17 tweet that’s since garnered a lot of attention, ConcernedApe noted that all of the following is in the works for 1.6: A new festival, new items, more dialogues, and secrets.

The tweet’s final bullet point also hinted at something extra, simply denoted by a string of three question marks. At the time of writing, the developer has yet to confirm what this may entail.

Interestingly, another cryptic tweet from the Stardew creator in May hinted that the Scythe may finally receive a new upgrade. The post simply read, “iridium scythe.”

Since the Scythe is the only in-game tool whose upgrades stop at “Golden,” fans believe an Iridium upgrade could eventually see the light of day. It’s possible Stardew Valley 1.6 will usher in such a change.

No, update 1.6 does not have a due date as of writing. In fact, ConcernedApe hasn’t teased much about the eventual release at all. Fans hold out hope that the wait for new content will end sooner rather than later, though.

