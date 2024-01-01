Stardew Valley fans celebrate upcoming new content after New Year’s Eve teaser

A New Year’s tweet from Concerned Ape indicates a new Stardew Valley festival may be coming, getting fans excited for new Stardew Valley content.

Although most fans are eagerly awaiting indie dev ConcernedApe’s new game, Stardew Valley remains incredibly popular.

Released in 2016, Stardew Valley has taken on a life all its own as the standard for slice-of-life farming sims. The game has also become notable for its ongoing support, with its last major patch even adding entirely new islands.

Article continues after ad

Now the game is ringing in the new year with the promise of even more content, and fans are already celebrating the prospect.

Article continues after ad

Stardew Valley New Year’s Eve teaser gives fans a reason to celebrate

Somewhat cheekily, the Concerned Ape Twitter account shared a screenshot right at midnight on January 1. The screenshot appears to hint at New Year’s Eve content coming to Stardew.

The image depicts several Pelican Town residents, seemingly in new seasonal attire. They’re standing on the beach at nighttime, the area illuminated by lanterns. Stars form a heart shape in the sand as a player reads a sign that says, “Happy New Year!”

Article continues after ad

Capping the image off is an inset caption depicting a cow flanked by stardrops that reads, “Good fortune to you in the coming year.”

Naturally, Stardew fans eager for new content are celebrating the prospect, coming to the to comments to share their excrement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“SO cute, count me IN” one user exclaimed.

“Why is my darling all alone in the corner?” another user asked, highlighting fan-favorite Sebastian standing by himself near a lantern. “I can’t wait to play this update and find out why.”

Article continues after ad

“HIS LITTLE BEANIE” one user exclaimed at the appearance of Sam.

This Stardew Valley update will mark the first major update in some time. The last major release was 2020’s Patch 1.5, which added the new area of Ginger Island in the Fern Islands.

A new update, Version 1.6, was teased in July 2023 by Concerned Ape, but no release date was announced at that time. Though it was confirmed the update would include a new festival and items, no specifics were offered.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more Stardew Valley news, be sure to stick with Dexerto.