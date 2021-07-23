Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? How to host multiplayer co-op games

While the relaxing atmosphere of Stardew Valley makes for a fun time playing the game alone, the multiplayer feature lets friends explore the idyllic world together. But with Stardew Valley being on multiple platforms, does the game have cross-platform?

The highly successful Stardew Valley gives players lots of activities to complete alone or with friends, from catching seasonal and Legendary fish with different types of baits, to farming, or finding different rare artifacts throughout the life simulation.

One feature that players are expecting more from their favorite games nowadays is the ability to play with friends across multiple platforms, and to be able to easily pick up and play without needing to start a new game.

Is Stardew Valley cross-platform?

No, at this time, Stardew Valley is not cross-platform. While it seems unlikely that the feature will ever be introduced, we will update you here if the situation changes in the future.

The only exception to this is if you have one player on PC, and the other on a Mac.

What is cross-platform?

Cross-platform is a feature that allows you to play with friends across different platforms like PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

How to play Multiplayer in Stardew Valley

Though cross-platform isn’t fully available across all platforms, playing together through Multiplayer is luckily very easy to do.

Starting a new Multiplayer save in Stardew Valley

First, you’ll need to decide whether you want to change your current save game into a multiplayer one. If not, you’ll need to start a new one. Once you’ve decided, simply follow these steps:

If you’re starting a brand new save, select the ‘Co-Op‘ button from the main menu. Select ‘Host New Farm‘. As you typically would, go ahead and customize your character and fill in your name, farm, animal preference, and your favorite thing. On the left side panel, you’ll see ‘Starting Cabins‘, ‘Cabin Layout‘, ‘Profit Margins‘, and ‘Money Style‘ – set those to your preferences (the maximum is 3 extra on top of yours). On the right-side panel, choose which type of farm you’d like to start with. After you’ve set everything to how you want it, select the green ‘OK’ button and you’ll load into the game. When in-game, hit the menu button (Escape/E on PC, B on Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and Circle on PlayStation). Select the gamepad icon, and scroll down until you see ‘Invite Friend‘ at the very bottom, or select ‘Show Invite Code‘ which they can enter to join you. That’s it! Your friends should now arrive in one of the cabins dotted around your farm!

How to invite friends to join a single player world in Stardew Valley

If you want your friends to join you in your current save, however, there are also some steps you can take:

While in single-player, build a cabin by visiting The Carpenter’s Shop, one for each of the friends that you’d like to join you. Save the game. Exit to the main menu, and select the ‘Co-Op‘ mode to load up the same save, and then have them join your game as mentioned in the steps above.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about if Stardew Valley is cross-platform. If more information is revealed, we’ll update you right here at Dexerto.

