ConcernedApe’s new bee-themed Haunted Chocolatier preview has fans buzzing

Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe has shared a new image from the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier and fans are sharing their excitement in droves.

ConcernedApe first announced development was underway for Haunted Chocolatier back in October 2021 and as time drags on, the benevolent developer has shared a few more teasers along the way,

This time around, the updates all center around the introduction of a cave that looks to be controlled by a giant bee that the player character will have to defeat while in the creature’s lair. The image is just a start to the party though.

Haunted Chocolatier preview shows off bee combat

It has been known for some time now that the Stardew Valley follow-up will have a deeper combat system than its predecessor. While it’s impossible to make out what that might consist of in this particular fight, it does look like a traditional boss battle.

There’s also the matter of the tiles that are lighting up on the ground which might also play a part in the bigger puzzle.

This would be exciting enough for fans on its own, but it comes as part of a two-pack update, with a soundtrack teaser also being dropped right afterward.

Naturally, this surprise drop drew a big reaction from eager fans.

Quotes like “This game is looking cooler by the day” and “when this game comes out, nobody will hear from or see me for 6 months” have filled up the replies, making a clear impression of where the community stands on these additions.

They may be chomping at the bit to get their hands on the game, but ConcernedApe has been very clear that he’ll be taking his time in delivering this one to the masses.