Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update lets you drink mayo and players are concerned

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Stardew Valley update 1.6, developer ConcernedApe shared a new mayonnaise option that has players divided.

To build on the hype surrounding Stardew Valley‘s update 1.6 releasing on March 19, developer ConcernedApe has been sharing random patch notes daily. These have included new features coming to the popular farming sim, as well as minor fixes.

One particular announcement, though, has players divided.

Concerned Ape has confirmed that update 1.6 will allow players to consume mayonnaise, a new option that’s proven divisive, with some excited and others disgusted.

The developer shared the update 1.6 tease on March 17, with the patch note simply reading, “You can now drink mayonnaise.”

This, unsurprisingly, sparked some passionate reactions from people who love and hate the divisive condiment.

Many responses to the tweet were simple “Finally”s from those who’d been hoping ConcernedApe would finally implement this option. Others shared some frankly disgusting images of people eating or bathing in mayo.

Those on the other side of the issue questioned the developer’s decision-making. “i was raised to never question concernedape but i might have to break my rule this once,” said one player.

Another was more straightforward, saying, “Concerned, I’m concerned.”

While this is a small detail – one ConcernedApe found “non-spoilery” enough to share ahead of the update – it still has players considering what it could mean for the game. As one player suggested, “Wine next please- if I may be so bold.”

Whether any other currently non-consumable food items will get the same treatment in the update is unknown. What is clear is that ConcernedApe has gotten players even more excited to finally experience Stardew Valley’s first major update in over three years.