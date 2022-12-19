Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a plethora of new quests to enjoy after its Toy Story update, like a Very Sleepy Stitch. Here’s how to complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley and grab those much-desired Coffee Beans.

One of the best things about Disney Dreamlight Valley is its quests. They take the traditional life-sim adventure game and keep it interesting with adorable characters and plenty of main and character quests. These only increase through each update, as seen through the Toy Story update which served to add a new Star Path, new Recipes, characters, and therefore, quests.

One new character is the adorable, and highly popular, Stitch. He’s one of the many characters with friendship quests, only some of his can be hard to work out, like the Very Sleepy Stitch. So, here’s how to complete it and get those Coffee Beans in your Dreamlight Valley.

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need to find the hidden requirement to initiate the Very Sleepy Stitch quest.

How to complete Very Sleepy Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Reach Friendship level 4 with Stitch

To initiate Stitch’s second available quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to reach a friendship level of four with the adorable character.

This can be done by giving Stitch some loved gifts, speaking to him every day, and hanging out with him whenever you’re completing your Dreamlight Duties.

If you’re wondering how to initially unlock Stitch, we’ve got a helpful guide complete with all the steps and requirements.

Pick up the Coffee Cup by WALL-E’s Garden

Once you’ve reached level four with Stitch you will need to find a hidden requirement. In this instance, it’s in the form of a Coffee Cup which can be found in WALL-E’s extremely messy garden, once you have it unlocked.

Head over to wherever you placed WALL-E’s garden and you’ll see the used Coffee Cup laying on the ground. Pick it up and you’ll be prompted to speak to WALL-E about what could have happened. He will suggest it may have been Stitch.

Speak to Stitch

Disney / Gameloft Stitch is the key to unlocking the ingredient, Coffee Beans

With that information, you then need to speak to Stitch. He will admit the mess was him and that he was looking for coffee due to feeling particularly tired. After a while, Stitch will reveal he has a Coffee Bean Sapling with him, although it’s looking a little worse for wear after he took it when escaping the Forgetting.

Naturally, it’s now up to you to save the sapling and plant it to get some Coffee for sleepy Stitch. Head to WALL-E for help restoring the dying plant. Then you’ll need to sort out the planting.

Gather supplies to plant the Coffee Sapling

To plant the Coffee Sapling in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need three different supplies:

25 Pebbles

25 Clay

1 Sack

You’ll find the Pebbles by digging in the rocky soil on Dazzle Beach, the Forest of Valor, the Sunlit Plateau, or the Forgotten Lands.

Clay is achieved in a very similar way. You need to dig the sandy soil in the Glade of Trust, the Sunlit Plateau, of the Forgotten Lands.

Lastly, you’ll need to craft a Sack which requires 5 Soil and 15 Fiber. You’ll be able to obtain soil by digging in the grassy areas around the Valley. Fiber comes from Seaweed but one Seaweed will produce five Fiber so you don’t need to fish for long.

Craft the Coffee Sapling

Once you’ve got all the resources, head over to WALL-E and grab the newly restored Coffee Sapling.

Then, go to the nearest Crafting station and create the Sack and then craft the now plantable Coffee Sapling.

Dig into the Glade of Trust and water

When it comes to planting, you can’t simply place the Coffee Sapling anywhere. Instead, you need to head over to the Glade of Trust and dig a hole there.

Simply plant the Coffee Sapling there and water it. The growth should take around 40 minutes so we recommend completing a few Festive Duties or completing some other friendship quests for more Disney Dreamlight Valley characters.

It’s also worth noting that the Coffee Beans will not normally take 40 minutes to grow. Their true growth time after this quest can be found in our handy growth times guide.

Make A Coffee

Disney / Gameloft Coffee is an easy recipe to make when you have the right ingredients.

Once the Coffee Sapling has grown you’ll be able to harvest it for the first time. Don’t worry when it disappears, they will appear again after the quest is complete. With the new Coffee Beans, head back to Stitch who will quickly explain how he has no idea how to brew it to make Coffee.

Stich will ask you to bring the beans to Remy who will grant you the recipe for a Coffee, Latte, and Mocha. For this quest, you’ll need to make a Coffee which can be done by simply adding one Coffee Bean to the cooking pot.

Give the freshly made Coffee to Stitch and the quest will be complete. Soon after, Coffee bushes will appear in the Valley.

That’s how to complete Very Sleepy Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for the Coffee Sapling to grow, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

