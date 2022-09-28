Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Seaweed is an essential resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but it’s not immediately obvious how to get it. Here’s everything you need to know to gather this item for crafting.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of useful resources and ingredients that are required to cook recipes, craft new pieces of furniture, or complete certain story quests and character quests in order to progress through the game.

One of the most common items you’ll need is seaweed. These humble algae might not seem like a big deal, but it’s the only way to make fiber, which is a resource you’ll need plenty of to complete quests like fixing Moana’s boat.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to find seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley as well as tips on what to do with it when you get it.

How to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The easiest way to get seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to walk around Dazzle Beach and keep an eye on the ground. You’ll occasionally stumble upon some seaweed that you can pick up and add to your inventory.

While this is an easy way to get seaweed, it’s not a very sustainable method; We found that once we’d collected all of the available seaweed along Dazzle Beach, it never respawned no matter how long we waited.

Fortunately, there is another way to get seaweed: Fishing! Head to any body of water, equip your fishing rod, and cast your line outside of the bubbling circles. You’ll always catch a common fish or a piece of seaweed this way.

The game doesn’t do a very good job of explaining this, as it directs you towards the bubbling circles during the tutorials, but you’re always guaranteed to catch something no matter where you cast your fishing line.

Remember that you can ask a character who specializes in fishing to ‘hang out’ with you to potentially increase your seaweed haul. This is a good idea if you need a large amount of seaweed for a recipe or a quest.

What is seaweed used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The main use for seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to craft fiber at a crafting station. One piece of seaweed can be turned into five pieces of fiber, which is a requirement to complete certain quests or to craft specific items.

Once you’ve made fiber, you can then turn it into rope, which is important for quests and crafting. This chain of resources means it’s always a good idea to keep a stock of seaweed just in case you need it.

Aside from crafting, seaweed can also be used as an ingredient when cooking recipes like Fugu Sushi and Kappa Maki, or offered up as a loved treat for wild sea turtles when you want to befriend them.

