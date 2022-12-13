Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete all Festive Duties

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s festive season is in full swing and its Festive Duties are rapidly approaching, so here’s a breakdown of each duty and how you can complete it to ensure you get all the festive rewards you need to make Dreamlight Valley beautiful.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced a festive season with its second major update, which is focused on Toy Story. The festivities have introduced some wintery cosmetics and a popular Star Path, but there will also be some tricky Festive Duties on December 18.

These Duties, like the Halloween quests, are relatively cryptic and often leave players struggling to work out how to complete them. That’s why we’ve compiled how to complete all the Festive Duties as well as their rewards so you can decorate your Valley just how you want.

Disney / Gameloft There are five Festive Duties to complete, each with its own reward.

How to complete Even Fish Are Festive

Reward: Santa Hat

To complete the Even Fish are Festive duty you’ll need to catch all five festive fish. This can only be done after December 18 and will be easy to do due to the clear red and green fishing spots that house these fish.

Simply catch all five and you’ll get access to an adorable Santa Hat.

How to complete Ho! Ho! Ho!

Reward: Pile of Gifts

Ho! Ho! Ho! is a more complicated and undeniably longer quest to complete, but it does allow you to both increase your friendship with the game’s characters and get some presents to dot around your Valley.

First, find and collect ten wrapping paper rolls. There will be located around Scrooge McDuck’s shop from December 18. It’s worth noting that you won’t find all ten in one day, so this will take a few days to collect and complete.

Then, once you have all the wrapping paper rolls you need, head over to a Crafting Bench and create ten festive presents. Give them to your favorite characters and you’ll complete the quest.

There are four gifts you can create. Their recipes are below so you can make sure you have all the other required ingredients:

Delicious Gift : 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Hot Cocoa, 1 Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie

: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Hot Cocoa, 1 Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie Handcrafted Gift : 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Holiday Feast Chair

: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Holiday Feast Chair Naughty Gift: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Coal Ore

1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Coal Ore Shiny Gift: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Shiny Ruby, 1 Shiny Emerald

How to complete Do You Want to Build a Snowman

Disney / Gameloft Create a family of adorable snowmen in this Festive Duty.

Reward: Festive Candy Ears with Bow

To complete the Do You Want to Build a Snowman Festive Duty, you’ll need to do exactly as the name states: Build a family of snowmen and place them in Dreamlight Valley.

To do this you’ll need to head up to the Frosted Heights and mine some of the snow piles, this will grant you Snowballs.

We’ve placed the recipes below for each Snowman so you can be prepared:

Classic Snowman: 10 Snowballs, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles

10 Snowballs, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles Haughty Snowman: 10 Snowballs, 1 Crystal, 2 Fabric, 2 Rubies

10 Snowballs, 1 Crystal, 2 Fabric, 2 Rubies Snow Kid: 8 Snowballs, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles

8 Snowballs, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles Snow Lady: 10 Snowballs, 1 Carrot, 2 Fabric, 3 Pebbles

How to complete Cookie Taste Test

Reward: Festive Candy Ears

You’ll need to get your oven cooking in order to complete the Cookie Taste Test Duty. Essentially, you’ll need to make and eat three different cookie recipes.

This may take time when considering the ingredient’s growth time and gathering all the ingredients. To speed it up we’ve put together the three best Cookie recipes you could use:

“My Hero” Cookie: 1 Wheat, 1 Sweet, 1 Butter

1 Wheat, 1 Sweet, 1 Butter Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies: 1 Wheat, 1 Ginger

1 Wheat, 1 Ginger Wonderland Cookies: 1 Butter, 1 Vanilla, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Wheat

How to complete A Home for the Holidays

Reward: Winter Carpet

The last Festive Duty to complete is called A Home for the Holidays. This is relatively easy to complete if you already have the required materials – otherwise, it may take a little time to gather what you need.

To complete A Home for the Holidays you need to place five pieces of festive furniture. This can be either crafted, brought, or unlocked through the Star Path. We recommend using the Star Path and crafting some easier items, or using the rewards from previous Festive Duties.

You don’t need to place them anywhere specific, just around the Valley will do.

That’s how to complete all the Festive Duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While working to complete each quest, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

