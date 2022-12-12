Disney Dreamlight Valley releases Stitch in time for the holidays

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are getting cozy for the holidays after the most recent “Missions in Uncharted Space” update, and now there is more fun hidden among the holiday decor of the valley.

The holidays are here in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and many fans are extra busy sprucing up homes, beaches, town squares, and more with the collection of adorable decorations that are now available in the game.

Additionally, the new “Missions in Uncharged Space” storyline has added several more characters for players to meet, including Buzz Lightyear of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story movies. However, Buzz and his friends aren’t the only space-fairing companions lurking in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

At the time of the “Missions in Uncharted Space” update, players noticed that Stitch from Lilo and Stitch was included in the promotional image. For those who were excited about the new addition – it seems the wait is now over.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans can now find Stitch

In a Twitter post by Disney Dreamlight Valley, players are given news of Stitch’s arrival with a funny update. The text reads, “Something is… different in the Valley. Keep an eye out for mischief this week!”

The text is followed by the holiday promotional image, which has now been scribbled on. Players can see the main character and Anna both have had their faces drawn on as well as Mickey and Woody. Stitch, peeking out from behind the main character, has a halo over his head and sparkles drawn around his body. In the upper right-hand corner, a spaceship doodle can be seen crashing down toward the snow-frosted trees.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans in the comments are excited to see the trouble-making protagonist, responding with “Stitch!”. Finding him won’t be easy, as fans will need to keep their eyes peeled for some missing socks. However, the wait will likely be more than worth it for fans of Lilo and Stitch.