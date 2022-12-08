Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Coffee Beans

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced Coffee to the game, allowing players to make Lattes, Mochas, and more – but how do you get the Coffee Beans to make it? We have all the answers right here so you can get back to serving up delicious drinks to your Disney companions.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with unique ingredients all used to create over 170 mouthwatering recipes. One new ingredient, added during the Toy Story update, is Coffee Beans. However, unlike Cherries or Apples, these beans aren’t spawning in Dreamlight Valley yet.

It’s up to you to bring the Coffee Beans back, but how do you get Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley? We’ve got all the answers here.

How to get Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Stitch is the key to unlocking Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Getting hold of Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley takes a while – but follow these steps and you’ll be making Coffee in no time.

Unlock Stitch

The first step you’ll need to take to get Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to unlock Stitch. This is a relatively time-consuming adventure but is vital if you want to get all the characters in the game and acquire Coffee Beans.

How to unlock Stitch is answered in our helpful guide complete with all the steps and requirements.

Reach friendship level 4

Once you’ve unlocked the adorable Stich, you’ll need to increase your friendship with him until you reach level 4. This can be done by talking to him daily, and hanging out with him when playing.

Once you’ve done this, head over to WALL-E’s garden and you’ll discover a huge mess of carrots and other dropped items. One of those items is a sparkling Coffee Cup, pick that up and the quest will begin.

Complete the required quest

The quest that grants you Coffee Beans is called ‘Very Sleepy Stitch’ and will activate when you find the aforementioned Coffee Cup.

You’ll need to complete this quest to it’s full in order to get your Coffee Beans. To do this, make sure you have these resources ready:

25 Pebbles

23 Clay

1 Sock

Once you’ve got these you’ll be able to craft the sapling. Once this has been completed you will be instructed to plant it in the Glade of Trust. Do this and tend to it for around 40 minutes, then the sapling will grow and you’ll have your Coffee Beans.

Collect the Coffee Beans

It’s worth mentioning that it’s entirely normal for the bush to disappear when you initially harvest it during Stitch’s quest. Don’t worry, once you’ve fully completed the quest the bush, along with a few others around the Glade of Trust, will spawn again and you’ll be able to collect as much as you need.

That's how you can get hold of Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

