Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete A Festival of Friendship

A Festival of Friendship is the last quest for Mirabel in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but it can be a little tricky – so here’s how to complete A Festival of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

One of the main things that sets Disney Dreamlight Valley apart from other cozy games is its quests. Each character has a series of quests to complete, often requiring recipes to be created, items to be found, puzzles to solve, and so much more. However, these quests can sometimes be a little more complex, like Mirabel’s Festival of Friendship.

Due to the hidden recipes, lost items, and waiting around, we’ve put together a walkthrough detailing everything you need to know about this quest so you can get back to unlocking Olaf or solving the mystery of the Golden Potato in this adorable game.

Disney / Gameloft This is Mirabel’s last questline and can be a little lengthy.

How to complete A Festival of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley

1. Reach level 10 friendship with Mirabel

To initiate the Festival of Friendship you’ll first need to reach a friendship level of 10 with Mirabel. To do this, give her her favorite gifts, speak to her daily, and hang out whenever you can.

Once you reach friendship level 10, speak to Mirabel to start the quest. She’ll then explain how she misses the great times she and the other villagers used to have together. Naturally, it’s up to you to make this memory a reality.

2. Look for the Madrigal Table

The first task you’ll need to complete in a Festival of Friendship is finding the table you’ll see in Mirabel’s memory. Thankfully, the classic Madrigal Table can be found in one location, meaning you won’t need to travel too far.

There are four pieces of the table you’ll need to find and they’re located on Dazzle Beach. Two will be lying on the ground and two will need to be dug up so make sure you look for glowing spots on the floor.

Once you’ve collected the four pieces, talk to Mirabel and tell her that the table is broken. She’ll send you off to Anna and Moana to see if anything can be done about the table and what you can do to create a dinner for the villagers.

3. Cook a three course meal

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need to cook three different recipes to complete this quest.

As well as helping you fix the table, Anna and Moana will give you some suggestions for recipes, meaning you’ll need to make three different courses. The courses and the ingredients you’ll need for them are below:

Bunelos

1 Milk

1 Wheat

1 Egg

1 Cheese

Large Seafood Platter

4 Seafood

1 Lemon

Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 Cocoa Beans

1 Wheat

1 Butter

1 Sugarcane

4. Wait 48 real-time hours

When you’ve cooked the three meals, it’s time to wait – for 48 real-time hours to be exact.

During this time, we recommend completing Olaf’s quest, unlocking more characters, or completing some of the Star Path.

5. Take a photo of the group

Once the 48 hours are up, the table will be complete. So, bring the table and the food to Mirabel, place the table down, take a picture with the villagers at the event, and speak to Mirabel again.

As soon as you speak to Mirabel, A Festival of Friendship will be complete and Mirabel’s friendship quests will end.

So, that’s how to complete A Festival of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting 48 hours for the next objective, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

