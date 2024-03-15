Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Lovely Monsters Star Path duties & rewards

Looking to grab all the rewards from Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Lovely Monsters Star Path? Well, here are all the duties, how to complete them, and their rewards.

The latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path is Lovely Monsters, which blends Monsters Inc with hearts and romance-themed content.

As with recent Star Paths, many of the duties you’ll need to complete for tokens are written in riddles. This does leave some room for confusion, as some are less straightforward than others.

Here’s how to complete all of the duties for Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Lovely Monsters Star Path

How to complete all Lovely Monsters Star Path duties

There are plenty of Lovely Monsters Star Path duties to complete, and some can be tougher than others. Here are all of the tasks and how to complete them so you can unlock all of the Star Path’s rewards:

Lovely Monsters Star Path Duty How to Complete Reward “Uproot” the Forgetting Clear Night Thorns or Splinters of Fate 5 Tokens Break some rocks! Break rocks with your pickaxe 5 Tokens Complete Dreamlight Duties Complete Dreamlight or Mist Duties 5 Tokens Spend time with some classic friends Hang out with a Mickey & Friends character 5 Tokens Work a shift at the restaurant Give favorite gifts 5 Tokens Build stuff! Craft at a Crafting Table or Timebending Table 5 Tokens Engage in Goofy’s favorite pastime Catch fish 5 Tokens Harvest some bright red berries Harvest Raspberries, Gooseberries, Strawberries, and/or Cactoberries 5 Tokens Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez Remy Cook 1-Star meals 5 Tokens Make small talk Have daily conversations 5 Tokens Earn some Star Coins Collect Star Coins 5 Tokens Get some very valuable rocks Mine for gems 5 Tokens Cross some items off on your regal to-do list Complete Dreamlight or Mist Duties 5 Tokens Spend time with your favorite trash-compactor robot Hand out with Wall-E 5 Tokens Bring your favorite Madrigal some gifts Give Mirabel gifts 5 Tokens Work a shift at the restauraunt Serve meals at Chez Remy 5 Tokens Play “Go Fish” with some bass Catch Bass 5 Tokens Harvest Maui’s gift to the Valley Harvest Coconuts 5 Tokens Prepare meals with a fruit that’s red outside and white inside Cook meals with Apples 10 Tokens Have a chat with a demigod Have daily conversations with Maui 10 Tokens Dress up in your Mickey Mouse ears Change your outfit to wear mouse ears 10 Tokens Dig for something blue Mine Sapphire, Vitalys Crystals, and/or Blue Zircon 10 Tokens Spend time with a tiny chef Hang out with Remy 10 Tokens Give a speedy and sugary princess her favorites Give Vanellope favorite gifts 10 Tokens Go angling for some multicolored shrimp Catch Prisma Shrimp 10 Tokens Collect some sandy seafood Harvest Scallops, Clams, and/or Oysters 10 Tokens Cook some above average meals Cook 3-Star or higher meals 10 Tokens Chat with the Village’s best dealmaker Have daily conversations with Ursula 10 Tokens Get some especially shiny rocks Mine shiny gems 10 Tokens Spend time with the snow queen Hang out with Elsa 10 Tokens Calm a Villager’s tantrums with their favorite gifts Give Donald Duck favorite gifts 10 Tokens Play “Go Fish” in the Forest of Valor Catch fish in the Forest of Valor 10 Tokens Harvest a pungent spice Harvest Garlic 10 Tokens Cook pretty fancy meals Cook 4-Star or higher meals 10 Tokens Chat with Mickey Mouse’s sweetheart Have daily conversations with Minnie Mouse 10 Tokens Cast your vote in DreamSnaps Vote in current DreamSnaps Challenge 10 Tokens Go digging for green treasures Mine Peridot, Emerald, and/or Jade 10 Tokens Go on patrol with a Space Ranger Hang out with Buzz Lightyear 10 Tokens Flatter the woman in the willow with gifts Give Mother Gothel gifts 10 Tokens Catch some tentacled seafood Catch Squid and/or Octopus 20 Tokens Harvest fruits that are blue in hue Harvest Blueberries and/or Cosmic Figs 20 Tokens Cook the fanciest of meals Cook 5-Star Meals 20 Tokens Chat with your favorite deputy Have daily conversations with Woody 20 Tokens Submit a photo to DreamSnaps Participate in current DreamSnaps Challenge 20 Tokens Mine for an orange gem Mine Topaz, Citrine, Evergem, and/or Bumblestone 20 Tokens Spend time with the king of Pride Rock Hang out with Simba 20 Tokens Give a very grouchy lion his favorite gift Give Scar favorite gifts 20 Tokens Fish for something that’s puffy Catch Fugu 20 Tokens Pick some fungi Harvest mushrooms (must be picked, not watered) 20 Tokens Cook a sleeping princess’s birthday cake Cook Aurora’s Cake 20 Tokens Have a chat with the queen of Pride Rock Have daily conversations with Nala 20 Tokens Dig for red gems Mine Garnet, Ruby, and/or Spinel 20 Tokens Spend time with a bookish beauty Hang out with Belle 20 Tokens Melt an unmelting snowman with his favorite gifts Give Olaf favorite gifts 20 Tokens Build a Zen garden Craft a Zen Garden 20 Tokens Play “Go Fish” in the Frosted Heights Catch fish in the Frosted Heights 20 Tokens Harvest purple from your vegetable patch Harvest Eggplant, Flute Root, and/or Turnip 20 Tokens Cook something sweet and cold with apples Cook Apple Sorbet 20 Tokens Chat with Belle’s beau Have daily conversations with the Beast 20 Tokens Dig for some shiny white gems Mine Shiny Diamonds 20 Tokens Hang out with a blue and purple Villager Hang out with Sulley 20 Tokens Give a magical matron her favorite gifts Give The Fairy Godmother favorite gifts 20 Tokens Craft a DJ set to liven up your next celebration Craft a Stellar Blue DJ Booth or Stellar Pink DJ Booth 20 Tokens Be “en garde” while you catch this fish! Catch Swordfish 20 Tokens Pick the palest of blooms Pick any white flowers 20 Tokens Cook a fragrant Lancetfish dish Cook Lancetfish Paella 20 Tokens Chat with the best Jokester in the business Have daily conversations with Mike Wazowski 20 Tokens

So, there you have it. Those are all the Lovely Monsters Star Path duties, how to complete them, and their rewards. Whether you’re trying to finish the Star Path or waiting for the next one, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

