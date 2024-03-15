GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Lovely Monsters Star Path duties & rewards

Noelle Corbett
Looking to grab all the rewards from Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Lovely Monsters Star Path? Well, here are all the duties, how to complete them, and their rewards.

The latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path is Lovely Monsters, which blends Monsters Inc with hearts and romance-themed content.

As with recent Star Paths, many of the duties you’ll need to complete for tokens are written in riddles. This does leave some room for confusion, as some are less straightforward than others.

Here’s how to complete all of the duties for Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Lovely Monsters Star Path

How to complete all Lovely Monsters Star Path duties

There are plenty of Lovely Monsters Star Path duties to complete, and some can be tougher than others. Here are all of the tasks and how to complete them so you can unlock all of the Star Path’s rewards:

Lovely Monsters Star Path DutyHow to CompleteReward
“Uproot” the ForgettingClear Night Thorns or Splinters of Fate5 Tokens
Break some rocks!Break rocks with your pickaxe5 Tokens
Complete Dreamlight DutiesComplete Dreamlight or Mist Duties5 Tokens
Spend time with some classic friendsHang out with a Mickey & Friends character5 Tokens
Work a shift at the restaurantGive favorite gifts5 Tokens
Build stuff!Craft at a Crafting Table or Timebending Table5 Tokens
Engage in Goofy’s favorite pastimeCatch fish5 Tokens
Harvest some bright red berriesHarvest Raspberries, Gooseberries, Strawberries, and/or Cactoberries5 Tokens
Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez RemyCook 1-Star meals5 Tokens
Make small talkHave daily conversations5 Tokens
Earn some Star CoinsCollect Star Coins5 Tokens
Get some very valuable rocksMine for gems5 Tokens
Cross some items off on your regal to-do listComplete Dreamlight or Mist Duties5 Tokens
Spend time with your favorite trash-compactor robotHand out with Wall-E5 Tokens
Bring your favorite Madrigal some giftsGive Mirabel gifts5 Tokens
Work a shift at the restaurauntServe meals at Chez Remy5 Tokens
Play “Go Fish” with some bassCatch Bass5 Tokens
Harvest Maui’s gift to the ValleyHarvest Coconuts5 Tokens
Prepare meals with a fruit that’s red outside and white insideCook meals with Apples10 Tokens
Have a chat with a demigodHave daily conversations with Maui10 Tokens
Dress up in your Mickey Mouse earsChange your outfit to wear mouse ears10 Tokens
Dig for something blueMine Sapphire, Vitalys Crystals, and/or Blue Zircon10 Tokens
Spend time with a tiny chefHang out with Remy10 Tokens
Give a speedy and sugary princess her favoritesGive Vanellope favorite gifts10 Tokens
Go angling for some multicolored shrimpCatch Prisma Shrimp10 Tokens
Collect some sandy seafoodHarvest Scallops, Clams, and/or Oysters10 Tokens
Cook some above average mealsCook 3-Star or higher meals10 Tokens
Chat with the Village’s best dealmakerHave daily conversations with Ursula10 Tokens
Get some especially shiny rocksMine shiny gems10 Tokens
Spend time with the snow queenHang out with Elsa10 Tokens
Calm a Villager’s tantrums with their favorite giftsGive Donald Duck favorite gifts10 Tokens
Play “Go Fish” in the Forest of ValorCatch fish in the Forest of Valor10 Tokens
Harvest a pungent spiceHarvest Garlic10 Tokens
Cook pretty fancy mealsCook 4-Star or higher meals10 Tokens
Chat with Mickey Mouse’s sweetheartHave daily conversations with Minnie Mouse10 Tokens
Cast your vote in DreamSnapsVote in current DreamSnaps Challenge10 Tokens
Go digging for green treasuresMine Peridot, Emerald, and/or Jade10 Tokens
Go on patrol with a Space RangerHang out with Buzz Lightyear10 Tokens
Flatter the woman in the willow with giftsGive Mother Gothel gifts10 Tokens
Catch some tentacled seafoodCatch Squid and/or Octopus20 Tokens
Harvest fruits that are blue in hueHarvest Blueberries and/or Cosmic Figs20 Tokens
Cook the fanciest of mealsCook 5-Star Meals20 Tokens
Chat with your favorite deputyHave daily conversations with Woody20 Tokens
Submit a photo to DreamSnapsParticipate in current DreamSnaps Challenge20 Tokens
Mine for an orange gemMine Topaz, Citrine, Evergem, and/or Bumblestone20 Tokens
Spend time with the king of Pride RockHang out with Simba20 Tokens
Give a very grouchy lion his favorite giftGive Scar favorite gifts20 Tokens
Fish for something that’s puffyCatch Fugu20 Tokens
Pick some fungiHarvest mushrooms (must be picked, not watered)20 Tokens
Cook a sleeping princess’s birthday cakeCook Aurora’s Cake20 Tokens
Have a chat with the queen of Pride RockHave daily conversations with Nala20 Tokens
Dig for red gemsMine Garnet, Ruby, and/or Spinel20 Tokens
Spend time with a bookish beautyHang out with Belle20 Tokens
Melt an unmelting snowman with his favorite giftsGive Olaf favorite gifts20 Tokens
Build a Zen gardenCraft a Zen Garden20 Tokens
Play “Go Fish” in the Frosted HeightsCatch fish in the Frosted Heights20 Tokens
Harvest purple from your vegetable patchHarvest Eggplant, Flute Root, and/or Turnip20 Tokens
Cook something sweet and cold with applesCook Apple Sorbet20 Tokens
Chat with Belle’s beauHave daily conversations with the Beast20 Tokens
Dig for some shiny white gemsMine Shiny Diamonds20 Tokens
Hang out with a blue and purple VillagerHang out with Sulley20 Tokens
Give a magical matron her favorite giftsGive The Fairy Godmother favorite gifts20 Tokens
Craft a DJ set to liven up your next celebrationCraft a Stellar Blue DJ Booth or Stellar Pink DJ Booth20 Tokens
Be “en garde” while you catch this fish!Catch Swordfish20 Tokens
Pick the palest of bloomsPick any white flowers20 Tokens
Cook a fragrant Lancetfish dishCook Lancetfish Paella20 Tokens
Chat with the best Jokester in the businessHave daily conversations with Mike Wazowski20 Tokens

So, there you have it. Those are all the Lovely Monsters Star Path duties, how to complete them, and their rewards. Whether you’re trying to finish the Star Path or waiting for the next one, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

