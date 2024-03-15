Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Lovely Monsters Star Path duties & rewards

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Lovely Monsters Star Path duties & rewardsDisney / Gameloft
Looking to grab all the rewards from Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Lovely Monsters Star Path? Well, here are all the duties, how to complete them, and their rewards.
The latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path is Lovely Monsters, which blends Monsters Inc with hearts and romance-themed content.
As with recent Star Paths, many of the duties you’ll need to complete for tokens are written in riddles. This does leave some room for confusion, as some are less straightforward than others.
Here’s how to complete all of the duties for Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Lovely Monsters Star Path
How to complete all Lovely Monsters Star Path duties
There are plenty of Lovely Monsters Star Path duties to complete, and some can be tougher than others. Here are all of the tasks and how to complete them so you can unlock all of the Star Path’s rewards:
|Lovely Monsters Star Path Duty
|How to Complete
|Reward
|“Uproot” the Forgetting
|Clear Night Thorns or Splinters of Fate
|5 Tokens
|Break some rocks!
|Break rocks with your pickaxe
|5 Tokens
|Complete Dreamlight Duties
|Complete Dreamlight or Mist Duties
|5 Tokens
|Spend time with some classic friends
|Hang out with a Mickey & Friends character
|5 Tokens
|Work a shift at the restaurant
|Give favorite gifts
|5 Tokens
|Build stuff!
|Craft at a Crafting Table or Timebending Table
|5 Tokens
|Engage in Goofy’s favorite pastime
|Catch fish
|5 Tokens
|Harvest some bright red berries
|Harvest Raspberries, Gooseberries, Strawberries, and/or Cactoberries
|5 Tokens
|Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez Remy
|Cook 1-Star meals
|5 Tokens
|Make small talk
|Have daily conversations
|5 Tokens
|Earn some Star Coins
|Collect Star Coins
|5 Tokens
|Get some very valuable rocks
|Mine for gems
|5 Tokens
|Cross some items off on your regal to-do list
|Complete Dreamlight or Mist Duties
|5 Tokens
|Spend time with your favorite trash-compactor robot
|Hand out with Wall-E
|5 Tokens
|Bring your favorite Madrigal some gifts
|Give Mirabel gifts
|5 Tokens
|Work a shift at the restauraunt
|Serve meals at Chez Remy
|5 Tokens
|Play “Go Fish” with some bass
|Catch Bass
|5 Tokens
|Harvest Maui’s gift to the Valley
|Harvest Coconuts
|5 Tokens
|Prepare meals with a fruit that’s red outside and white inside
|Cook meals with Apples
|10 Tokens
|Have a chat with a demigod
|Have daily conversations with Maui
|10 Tokens
|Dress up in your Mickey Mouse ears
|Change your outfit to wear mouse ears
|10 Tokens
|Dig for something blue
|Mine Sapphire, Vitalys Crystals, and/or Blue Zircon
|10 Tokens
|Spend time with a tiny chef
|Hang out with Remy
|10 Tokens
|Give a speedy and sugary princess her favorites
|Give Vanellope favorite gifts
|10 Tokens
|Go angling for some multicolored shrimp
|Catch Prisma Shrimp
|10 Tokens
|Collect some sandy seafood
|Harvest Scallops, Clams, and/or Oysters
|10 Tokens
|Cook some above average meals
|Cook 3-Star or higher meals
|10 Tokens
|Chat with the Village’s best dealmaker
|Have daily conversations with Ursula
|10 Tokens
|Get some especially shiny rocks
|Mine shiny gems
|10 Tokens
|Spend time with the snow queen
|Hang out with Elsa
|10 Tokens
|Calm a Villager’s tantrums with their favorite gifts
|Give Donald Duck favorite gifts
|10 Tokens
|Play “Go Fish” in the Forest of Valor
|Catch fish in the Forest of Valor
|10 Tokens
|Harvest a pungent spice
|Harvest Garlic
|10 Tokens
|Cook pretty fancy meals
|Cook 4-Star or higher meals
|10 Tokens
|Chat with Mickey Mouse’s sweetheart
|Have daily conversations with Minnie Mouse
|10 Tokens
|Cast your vote in DreamSnaps
|Vote in current DreamSnaps Challenge
|10 Tokens
|Go digging for green treasures
|Mine Peridot, Emerald, and/or Jade
|10 Tokens
|Go on patrol with a Space Ranger
|Hang out with Buzz Lightyear
|10 Tokens
|Flatter the woman in the willow with gifts
|Give Mother Gothel gifts
|10 Tokens
|Catch some tentacled seafood
|Catch Squid and/or Octopus
|20 Tokens
|Harvest fruits that are blue in hue
|Harvest Blueberries and/or Cosmic Figs
|20 Tokens
|Cook the fanciest of meals
|Cook 5-Star Meals
|20 Tokens
|Chat with your favorite deputy
|Have daily conversations with Woody
|20 Tokens
|Submit a photo to DreamSnaps
|Participate in current DreamSnaps Challenge
|20 Tokens
|Mine for an orange gem
|Mine Topaz, Citrine, Evergem, and/or Bumblestone
|20 Tokens
|Spend time with the king of Pride Rock
|Hang out with Simba
|20 Tokens
|Give a very grouchy lion his favorite gift
|Give Scar favorite gifts
|20 Tokens
|Fish for something that’s puffy
|Catch Fugu
|20 Tokens
|Pick some fungi
|Harvest mushrooms (must be picked, not watered)
|20 Tokens
|Cook a sleeping princess’s birthday cake
|Cook Aurora’s Cake
|20 Tokens
|Have a chat with the queen of Pride Rock
|Have daily conversations with Nala
|20 Tokens
|Dig for red gems
|Mine Garnet, Ruby, and/or Spinel
|20 Tokens
|Spend time with a bookish beauty
|Hang out with Belle
|20 Tokens
|Melt an unmelting snowman with his favorite gifts
|Give Olaf favorite gifts
|20 Tokens
|Build a Zen garden
|Craft a Zen Garden
|20 Tokens
|Play “Go Fish” in the Frosted Heights
|Catch fish in the Frosted Heights
|20 Tokens
|Harvest purple from your vegetable patch
|Harvest Eggplant, Flute Root, and/or Turnip
|20 Tokens
|Cook something sweet and cold with apples
|Cook Apple Sorbet
|20 Tokens
|Chat with Belle’s beau
|Have daily conversations with the Beast
|20 Tokens
|Dig for some shiny white gems
|Mine Shiny Diamonds
|20 Tokens
|Hang out with a blue and purple Villager
|Hang out with Sulley
|20 Tokens
|Give a magical matron her favorite gifts
|Give The Fairy Godmother favorite gifts
|20 Tokens
|Craft a DJ set to liven up your next celebration
|Craft a Stellar Blue DJ Booth or Stellar Pink DJ Booth
|20 Tokens
|Be “en garde” while you catch this fish!
|Catch Swordfish
|20 Tokens
|Pick the palest of blooms
|Pick any white flowers
|20 Tokens
|Cook a fragrant Lancetfish dish
|Cook Lancetfish Paella
|20 Tokens
|Chat with the best Jokester in the business
|Have daily conversations with Mike Wazowski
|20 Tokens
So, there you have it. Those are all the Lovely Monsters Star Path duties, how to complete them, and their rewards. Whether you’re trying to finish the Star Path or waiting for the next one, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:
How to change your avatar name in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to ‘Spend time with classic friends’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Mike Wazowski & Sulley | How to complete Escape Claws quest | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times | How to complete Something Comes A’Knocking quest | How to feed animals & their favorite foods | Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe list | All characters & how to unlock them | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | How to upgrade your house | Easiest 5-star meals to make