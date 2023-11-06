How to get Stranger Things skins in Fortnite: Eleven, Hopper & more

On Stranger Things Day 2023, another collaboration arrives in Fortnite as players celebrate the massively popular Season OG. The new crossover brings cosmetic skins of Eleven, Chief Hopper, and more. Here’s how you can get all the related items.

The return of the Chapter 1 island in Fortnite’s Season OG has brought the famous Battle Royale game back into the spotlight, shattering peak player records in the process. The game’s Twitch viewership has reached an all-time high, as OG players are celebrating the return to the game’s early days.

In honor of Stranger Things Day on November 6, 2023, Epic brings back some of the previously released skins from their collaboration with the hit Netflix show, including new cosmetic items for fans to use in the game.

Here’s how to get Eleven, Hopper, and other Stranger Things skins in Fortnite, in case you’re a fan of the upside down and would like to explore the OG island as one of the characters from the show.

How to get Stranger Things skins in Fortnite OG

Another Stranger Things collaboration has arrived in Fortnite as Eleven, the titular character of the show releases as an in-game skin. Alongside this, two rare Fortnite skins that were released in the first Stranger Things crossover are also back in the Item Shop.

In order to get these skins, players will need to head to the Item Shop and purchase it using their in-game currency, V-Bucks. Here’s a list of all the Stranger Things x Fortnite collaboration items you can purchase:

COSMETIC ITEM PRICE COSMETIC PREVIEW Eleven outfit (with 3 selectable styles and Waffle Extravaganza Back Bling) 1500 V-Bucks Chief Hopper outfit (with two selectable styles) 1500 V-Bucks Demogorgon outfit 1200 V-Bucks Hopper’s Cabin Diorama Back Bling (with an additional Upside Down style) 400 V-Bucks Steve’s Bat Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Eddie’s Spear Pickaxe 500 V-Bucks Telekinetic Power Breakfast Emote 200 V-Bucks

Moreover, if you’d like to buy more cosmetic items at affordable pricing, you can then purchase the Stranger Things Bundle for 2500 V-Bucks (original price 3100 V-Bucks) containing the Eleven outfit, Steve’s Bat Pickaxe, Hopper’s Cabin Diorama Back Bling, Waffle Extravaganza Back Bling and Telekinetic Power Breakfast Emote.

Remember that these items are only available until the next Item Shop reset on November 6, 2023, at 5 PM P.T. / 8 PM E.T. / 12 AM UTC (November 7, 2023). So grab it while you can and show your Upside Down survival skills on the OG island to grab the Victory Royale.

So there you have it – how to get all Stranger Things items in Fortnite.

