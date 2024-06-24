Ex-Fortnite dev reveals canceled Stranger Things POI modeled on Netflix show’s laboratory

Fortnite almost had a Hawkins National Laboratory POI from Stranger Things added to the map. Here’s what it looks like.

There was a time when the Demogorgon and Chief Hopper skins from the Stranger Things collab in Fortnite were considered one of the rarest cosmetics in the game. First appearing in the Item Shop in Chapter 9 in 2019, these skins didn’t come back until four years later.

However, that’s not the only surprising thing. Not only did the Demogorgon and Chief Hopper return to the Item Shop in 2023, but Eleven was also added to the game along with three different skin variants and additional cosmetics in her bundle.

And just as players think that’s all the Stranger Things content the game has, a concept image was shared on Artstation a few weeks ago by Epic Games’ ex Senior Environment Artist Pat Jones, showcasing an unpublished Hawkins National Laboratory POI in Fortnite. Just like the building from the supernatural TV series, it features multiple stories and other details.

“We almost got a Fortnite X Stranger Things POI back in Chapter 1, but Epic Games never released it… This is an official image of a Hawkins National Laboratory POI which was never published before,” wrote ShiinaBR, one of the most well-known leakers in the Fortnite community.

Why this entire POI was scrapped from the Battle Royale is unknown. However, seeing this image, many players in the comments couldn’t help but wish it actually made it to Fortnite.

“That’s really cool, sad it never made it. I wonder where this would’ve been put on the map in 1:9 I can’t really think of any grassy area around at that time that would house it Maybe it would replace Salty?” one user questioned.

“WHATT THIS IS SUCH A MISSED OPPORTUNITY OMG,” another said passionately.

That said, one user pointed out that this concept looks like it was meant for Save the World instead of Battle Royale, mainly due to the “exclusive props.”

Collabs returning to Fortnite or even getting a second wave isn’t something that’s impossible, and only time will tell if more Stranger Things content will be available in the future.