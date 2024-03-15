How to get the Midnight Scythe pickaxe for free in Fortnite

Want a free pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2? Here’s how you can get the Midnight Scythe pickaxe in the game.

Fortnite consistently offers players opportunities to obtain exclusive items through promotions and in-game events. This includes collaborations with companies like PlayStation to release exclusive skins for PlayStation Plus users.

While some of these free cosmetics are controversial to the fanbase, that has not stopped Fortnite from releasing these opportunities. The most recent one will give players the Midnight Scythe pickaxe for free by purchasing some V-Bucks.

Here’s everything you need to know about purchasing V-Bucks and redeeming them to get the Midnight Scythe.

Epic Games Get the Midnight Scythe Pickaxe my redeeming V-Bucks cards.

How to redeem Fortnite V-Bucks to get the free Midnight Scythe pickaxe

To obtain the Midnight Sycthe pickaxe, players must purchase a V-Bucks card beginning March 18, 2024, and redeem it through the Epic Games store. This is different from purchasing the in-game credit through the Item shop and entering your payment info.

If the V-Bucks do not have a redemption code, the player won’t be able to get the Midnight Scythe.

Once the player has a code, they can enter it on the Fortnite Redeem-A-Card website. Then the player will receive the number of V-Bucks that is promised with the code as well as the new pickaxe.

Players have until April 14, 2024, to participate in this promotion. During this time, V-Bucks can be bought in stores or online and redeemed to acquire the pickaxe. Each account can only redeem one pickaxe.

