Top five rarest Fortnite skins, gliders, pickaxes, and emotes in 2023

Fortnite has thousands of cosmetic items in the game with some being considered much rarer than others, so here’s the lists for the top five skins, gliders, pickaxes, and emotes.

The rarity of Fortnite cosmetics has proven to be difficult to determine over the years as there is no official ranking provided for them by Epic Games.

Instead, with the Battle Royale being out since 2017, fans have determined how rare they are based on how long since a particular skin, glider, emote, or pickaxe has appeared in the Item Shop, Battle Pass, or through exclusive collaboration bundles.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, the oldest items for each are also rare because, in the early periods of the game release, there were not nearly as many people playing in comparison.

Article continues after ad

For the rarest of them all, there are also certain items that are so rare that only a handful of players have access to them in the game. This makes them almost impossible for fans to come across or get for themselves.

Here is a complete list for each of the top five rarest Fortnite skins, gliders, pickaxes, and emotes in the game for 2023.

Article continues after ad

Rarest skins in Fortnite

Fortnite skins are the most beloved and valued cosmetic items in the game, which are wearable by your playable character. The top five rarest skins in Fortnite can be seen ranked in the table below.

RARITY COSMETIC ITEM LAST SEEN COSMETIC PREVIEW 5 Black Knight February 21, 2018 (2085 days ago) 4 Black Widow May 6, 2019 (1646 days ago) 3 Galaxy August 19, 2019 (1,541 days) 2 Renegade Raider October 26, 2017 (2,203 days ago) 1 Aerial Assault Trooper October 26, 2017 (2,203 days ago)

The Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper skins are two rarest skins in Fortnite, which both haven’t been available in the game since its very first season in 2017.

Article continues after ad

This is followed by the Samsung exclusive promotion Galaxy skin, which is no longer available, but has been teased to return by the electronic company. Rounding it out is the Avengers: End Game collaboration variant of Black Widow, followed by the iconic Black Knight skin from Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Rarest gliders in Fortnite

The top 3 rarest gliders were all first released in the very first season of Fortnite and were last seen in 2019, similar to the rest of the gliders in the ranked list below.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Rusty Rider first appeared in Season 3, followed by Engage which was released in Season 9.

RARITY COSMETIC ITEM LAST SEEN COSMETIC PREVIEW 5 Engage July 29, 2019 (1,562 days ago) 4 Rusty Rider June 23, 2019 (1,598 days days ago) 3 Voyager May 1, 2019 (1651 days ago) 2 Warthog April 30, 2019 (1652 days ago) 1 Roadtrip March 13, 2019 (1,700 days ago)

Rarest pickaxes in Fortnite

The most rare pickaxe and item of all in the game is the FNCS Axe of Champions which is only obtainable by players who are the current FNCS champions. As soon as new champions are crowned after each FNCS finals then the item is handed over to the next winners.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is followed by early classics, such as the Permafrost pickaxe which featured in Season 5, Raiders Revenge from Season 1, Merry Mint Axe from Chapter 2 Season 1 and finally Trusty No. 2 from Season 3.

RARITY COSMETIC ITEM LAST SEEN COSMETIC PREVIEW 5 Trusty No. 2 April 30, 2018 (2,017 days ago) 4 Merry Mint Axe February 19, 2020 (1357 days ago) 3 Raiders Revenge December 13, 2017 (2155 days ago) 2 Permafrost September 27, 2018 (1867 days ago) 1 FNCS Axe of Champions N/A – Available to current winners of FNCS

Rarest emotes in Fortnite

Last but not least, emotes. The Fresh emote has long rained as the rarest emote in Fortnite with no signs of being knocked off it’s top spot, where it was first released in Season 1.

Next up, is the fan favorite Orange Justice which was only available in Season 4’s Battle Pass and was added due to it’s popularity from Fortnite’s Boogie Down dance competition, despite not even winning.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is followed by the iconic Head Banger emote released in Chapter 2, Widow’s Pirouette which released in Season 8 and Bulletproof from Season 9.

RARITY COSMETIC ITEM LAST SEEN COSMETIC PREVIEW 5 Bulletproof March 25, 2021 (957 days ago) 4 Widow’s Pirouette May 6, 2019 (1646 days ago) 3 Head Banger April 27, 2020 (1289 days ago) 2 Orange Justice July 12, 2018 (1,944 days) 1 Fresh Nov 21, 2018 (1812 days ago)

That’s all the complete lists of the top 5 rarest skins, gliders, pickaxes and emote in Fortnite. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad