How to get Fall Guys skins in Fortnite

With the Fall Guys collab crashing into Fortnite this summer, the real question is, can we snag Jonesy, Peely, and the other legendary Fortnite skins in their Fall Guys variants?

When LEGO Fortnite hit the scene, everyone scrambled to the game mode to see how the popular Fortnite skins looked in the blocky LEGO style. That, plus the free AFK EXP – which got nerfed earlier this year – was a huge draw.

Now that the Fall Guys and Fortnite collab has kicked off, it’s time to grab all the Fall Guys skins and see how everyone looks in the classic bean mode.

Article continues after ad

How to get Fall Guys skin styles in Fortnite

Fall Guys skins aren’t sold separately from regular skins in Fortnite. Instead, they are free skin styles, just like the blocky ones from LEGO Fortnite. When a player joins a Fall Guys island, their Fortnite Outfit will automatically become a Fall Guys Bean. All player characters will look, feel, and even move like the Beans you know and love from Fall Guys.

Article continues after ad

Because of this, you don’t need to purchase or unlock Fall Guys skins in Fortnite. Instead, look for a sign that will let you know whether the skin you own or want to get from the Item Shop is available in the Fall Guys UEFN mode.

Article continues after ad

This doesn’t mean there won’t be exclusive Fall Guys skins in Fortnite, but at the moment, Epic Games has decided to keep them out of reach.

To use Fall Guys skin styles, you must play eligible islands made in UEFN. These islands will officially be released on August 6, but you can still access Fall Guys assets and skins by creating your own Fall Guys Creative Island in Creative Mode or UEFN. If you need help getting here, we’ve got a guide to help you access Fall Guys content in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

However, if your current skin doesn’t have a Fall Guys variant yet, it will default to a pink and yellow one. To know whether a skin has a bean variant or not, check popular data miner Shiina’s 48-minute showcase of all Fall Guys skin variants.

Article continues after ad

If you want to catch up with everything added in the 30.30 update, check out the full July 23 patch notes and the player’s not-so-favorable reactions to the Tesla Cybertruck.