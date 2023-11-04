Fortnite players “feel stupid” after forgetting OG Chapter 1 limits

In the latest Fortnite Season OG, players are admitting that they were shocked and “felt stupid” when they realized that they had forgotten the OG Chapter 1’s limits.

Fortnite Season OG has finally arrived, and with it, players have been sent back to Chapter 1. Epic Games plans to take fans on a month long journey through Seasons 5-X in weekly hotfixes until the end of the season.

The return of the OG map has also brought back iconic POIs, old weapons and an OG Pass consisting of a fresh take on Chapter 1 cosmetics. Nonetheless, since Chapter 1, the game has undergone significant changes, with new features and skills available to players in the current Chapter 4.

However, now that players are back on the island from Chapter 1, they acknowledge that they had forgotten that the game was more restricted in its early stages. Players have said they “feel stupid” during the new season because of forgetting those.

Fortnite players admit forgetting OG Chapter 1 restrictions

A player named RedXaos has shared a clip on FortniteBR subreddit where they try to swim down a waterfall in the latest Season OG map. In the video title the user says, “I found out the hard way about swimming”, after they were eliminated as soon as they took a dive in the water on the Chapter 1 island.

To those unaware, swimming and fishing abilities weren’t available in Chapter 1, causing players to drown and get eliminated upon coming in contact with a water body. As a result, players used to build structures to cross lakes and rivers on the island.

However, to those playing the current Zero Build mode, Epic has added plenty of Ziplines for players to get around the map. One fan after looking at the clip commented, “I did this and played this map a bunch and should know better”.

Another one chimed in, “Can confirm, did exactly this and felt stupid as hell”. A third added, “Build across like in the old days”. A fourth user replied about the abilities that were vaulted and said, “No cars, no swimming, no opening cash drawers”.

While this is one of the changes that OG users have since forgotten, another has the community in an uproar due to the low spawn rate of consumable items, particularly Shield Potions. Nevertheless, they express gratitude that this season is limited to a mere month before they are taken to Fortnite Chapter 5.

