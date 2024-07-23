All Adidas skins in Fortnite & how to get them

Fortnite has released six outfits in a collaboration with Adidas and they bring a new Streetwear look to the characters never seen before in the game.

The teased Fortnite Adidas collaboration is finally here, and it highlights six outfits with the iconic Adidas three-strip design. Each outfit comes with customizable selectable styles that provide you with a variety of options to choose from.

The outfits are now live in the Item Shop and will be removed on July 29. In case you’re wondering about the bundle prices and items included in the collab, we’ve got you covered right here.

How to get Adidas skins in Fortnite

The only way to get the Adidas skins in Fortnite is by buying them from the Item Shop. You’ll need to stock up on your V-Bucks before you make a purchase.

Epic Games Fortnite x Adidas has five different character outfits to choose from.

Here’s a complete list of all the Fortnite Adidas skin and cosmetic bundles for each character and how you can get them all during Chapter 5 Season 3:

Skin bundle Cosmetic rewards How to get Three Stripe Squad Bundle Chill Challenger skin

Chill Challenger LEGO Outfit style

Glam Gunner skin

Glam Gunner LEGO Outfit style

Vogue Vigilante skin

Vogue Vigilante LEGO Outfit style

Striped Slinger skin

Striped Slinger LEGO Outfit style

Relaxed Runner skin

Relaxed Runner LEGO Outfit style Purchase from the Item Shop for 7,500 V-Bucks. Three Stripe Squad Gear Bundle Sole Slasher Pickaxe

Three Stripe Circuit emote

Adid-a-lotl Backpack Back Bling Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,700 V-Bucks. Chill Challenger Bundle Chill Challenger skin

Chill Challenger LEGO Outfit style Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. Glam Gunner Bundle Glam Gunner skin

Glam Gunner LEGO Outfit style Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. Vogue Vigilante Bundle Vogue Vigilante skin

Vogue Vigilante LEGO Outfit style Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. Striped Slinger Bundle Striped Slinger skin

Striped Slinger LEGO Outfit style Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. Relaxed Runner Bundle Relaxed Runner skin

Relaxed Runner LEGO Outfit style Purchase from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. Sole Slasher Sole Slasher Pickaxe Purchase from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. Three Stripe Circuit Three Stripe Circuit emote Purchase from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. Adid-a-lotl Backpack Adid-a-lotl Backpack Back Bling Purchase from the Item Shop for 400 V-Bucks.

